90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson blasts Jay Smith’s girlfriend for bragging about money he made from her


90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson - Kayla O'Brien
90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s new girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/@kkaylaann/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson is not having any of Jay Smith and Kayla O’Brien’s money bragging on social media.

The TLC star blasted the couple for showing off their cold cash, which she claimed was technically from her.

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson roasts Jay Smith’s girlfriend for showing off money

It looks like the drama between Ashley Martson and Jay Smith is still far from being over. The 90 Day Fiance ex-couple just couldn’t live their separate lives in peace as they keep getting tangled in controversies.

This time around, Jay’s girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien is in the center of it all. This is after Ashley put her on blast for bragging about her ex-husband’s money.

It all started when Jay shared a video of Kayla counting the money he made from his tattoo shop, saying there’s “too much to count.” Apparently, it did not sit well with Ashley and Kayla became the target of her tirade.

“Imagine posting money your man made from me?! You’re welcome sis!” Ashley dissed Kayla.

The 90 Day Fiance alum goes on to share a video of herself reminding Kayla about the time she sent her photos with Jay, which triggered one of their many breakups.

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson - Jay Smith - Kayla O'Brien
90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson blasted Kayla O’Brien over a post she made with Jay Smith. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Ashley calls Kayla a ‘homewrecker’ – says tattoo shop is hers

In the same clip, Ashley Martson bluntly called Kayla O’Brien a “homewrecker.” She added, “A b***h just wants a divorce, so if you could kindly be the side chick that you are, can you tell him to sign the paperwork? That would be so great for me so I could move on with my life.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also told Kayla that she can “keep accepting the money [Jay Smith] makes out of the tattoo shop,” which she claims to be hers. She even promised to let Jay keep the shop if he signs the divorce papers.

“I just want to be free. I don’t want anything to do with his dusty a**,” Ashley added. “I’ll eat the $30k loss.”

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson - Jay Smith - Kayla O'Brien
Kayla O’Brien responds to 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson’s diss on social media. Pic credit: @kkaylaann/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Kayla responds to Ashley’s diss

Kayla O’Brien quickly responded to Ashley Martson’s post against her. She pointed out that the video of herself counting money was posted by Jay Smith and not her.

She also said the 90 Day Fiance star is acting like she’s “obsessed” with her. In another post, Kayla accused Ashley of leaking her nude photos after going through Jay’s phone when they were still together.

Jay went public about his romance with Kayla shortly after his split from Ashley last year. Since then, the two have been inseparable and are currently living together.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

