90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson sizzles in steamy photo, shows Jay Smith what he’s missing?

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson shows off her figure in latest sexy photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson turned up the heat on Instagram with her latest sexy photo.

The ex-wife of Jay Smith did not hold back in showing off some skin, which impressed both fans and fellow cast members.

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson stuns in racy photo

Ashley Martson was oozing with confidence in her risqué photo on Instagram. The 90 Day Fiance veteran showcased her figure and it did not fail to impress.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In her photo, Ashley rocked a denim jacket with nothing underneath. She dramatically covered her bare breasts with just her hand, which many find seductive.

She completed the look with smokey eye makeup and wet-look hair, giving off a fierce vibe. “Object in [the] mirror is stronger than she appears,” the 90 Day Fiance star captioned her post.

This isn’t the first time Ashley flaunted her body on social media. The reality star turned entrepreneur has been sharing sexy photos of herself lately, looking even more confident about her body.

Ashley’s latest racy photo came amid Jay Smith’s very public romance with his girlfriend Kayla O’Brien. These led to speculations that the 90 Day Fiance star was trying to show her ex-husband what he’s been missing out.

Read More 90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem a total hottie in throwback pic

Ashley’s revenge body for Jay Smith?

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith definitely has one of the most complicated relationships on 90 Day Fiance. The two have split and made up numerous times that it’s almost hard to keep up.

But the ex-couple’s latest breakup seemed to be the final one. Ashley and Jay are now living their separate lives and seemed happy with it.

Still, that doesn’t stop 90 Day Fiance fans from thinking that Ashley’s newest sexy picture was her way of getting back at Jay. Is she really trying to pull off a revenge body on her ex-husband? If so, will Jay actually be affected by it?

90 Day Fiance cast members wowed by Ashley’s sexy photo

Meanwhile, fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members flooded Ashley Martson’s comments section with positive remarks about her body.

Jay Smith’s ex-wife seemed to have impressed Stephanie Matto, who joked about having a heart attack because of her “beautiful” picture. Usman Umar called her the “bomb,” while Stephanie Davison thought she’s “fabulous.”

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson impressed her fellow cast members as seen on her Instagram comments section. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance’s Evelin Villegas, who also regularly posts sexy photos on IG, seemed impressed with Ashley for “breaking the internet” with her sultry snap. Ariela Danielle and Rebecca Parrot, on the other hand, loved Ashley’s “stunning” picture.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.