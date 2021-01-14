90 Day Fiance: Jay Smith gets serious with girlfriend Kayla — Are they expecting?

90 Day Fiance alum Jay Smith’s failed marriage is not stopping him from giving love another shot. The Jamaican tattoo artist has since moved from his ex-wife Ashley Martson following their split for the nth time.

Now, it seems Jay is getting serious with the rumored “other woman,” Kayla O’Brien. Apparently, she’s the same woman who caused one of the many breakups for Jay and Ashley in the past.

90 Day Fiance: Jay Smith happily living with girlfriend Kayla

Jay Smith is back with Kayla O’Brien and they’re not ashamed to show it. The 90 Day Fiance star and his on-again/ off-again girlfriend recently made their relationship Instagram official, which definitely raised some eyebrows.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The couple has been sharing sweet photos and videos together, flaunting their controversial romance for everyone to see. Jay and Kayla also appeared to move fast in their relationship this time around.

The couple is currently living together in Pennsylvania and things seem to go smoothly for them. Just recently, Kayla O’Brien gushed at the 90 Day Fiance star for helping around at the house.

Kayla proudly showed off Jay busy cooking for her in their kitchen. “He’s so sexy when he cooks,” she captioned the photo. It’s clear that she’s still very much in love with Ashley Martson’s ex-husband despite everything that happened.

Kayla sparks pregnancy rumors

Kayla O’Brien also sparked new pregnancy rumors with Jay Smith. This is after she shared a photo of the 90 Day Fiance star, seemingly referring to him as a dad.

In the post, Jay gave Kayla a surprised look while holding something in his hand. The object was purposely covered with a black heart emoji, with the word “Papa” flashing next to it. These made the post even more intriguing.

90 Day Fiance fans quickly jumped on speculations that Jay Smith was holding a positive pregnancy test. Apparently, they thought the picture was the couple’s subtle pregnancy announcement. However, the two have yet to officially confirm nor deny such claims.

This is not the first time Jay faced baby rumors. In the past, he’s been accused of getting a woman pregnant though it doesn’t look like he became a father. However, Jay denied the rumors, saying “nobody’s pregnant” with his baby.

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson moves on from Jay

Meanwhile, Ashley Martson continues to move on from Jay Smith. The 90 Day Fiance alum already filed for divorce for the third time and it doesn’t look like she’ll be changing her mind this time.

Ashley also made a bold move to prove she’s done with Jay. The reality star started the process of removing a finger tattoo of Jay’s name. The ink, which spells “C. Smith,” is almost completely gone after five sessions of laser tattoo removal.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.