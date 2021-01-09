Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Ashley Martson removes tattoo dedicated to ex-husband Jay Smith


Ashley-Martson
Ashley Martson is ready to close her story on her 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

The saga between 90 Day Fiance couple Jay Smith and Ashley Martson is almost officially over.

Although Ashley has filed for divorce from her Jamaican husband twice in the past, it looks like the third time is really the charm.

Hoping for the divorce to finalize in February, she’s ready to leave Jay in the past.

Jay’s cheating scandals gave the TLC show a ‘goldmine’

Jay’s infidelity is nothing new for 90 Day Fiance fans. He famously started cheating on her days after their wedding because he was “bored.”

Then when she gave him another chance – he cheated on her again in the bathroom of his workplace.

All of these were true events, “the cheating scandals were never faked. He gave the show a goldmine with that,” the mother-of-two explained.

However, earlier in the year the couple seemed to have gotten past it after they participated in a vow renewal while in quarantine together. Promising a YouTube channel and playing with the idea of kids, the future was looking promising for the newly reunited couple.

Ashley even helped Jay accomplish his dreams with the opening of his new tattoo studio.

The happiness didn’t last, as a few months later it ended as quickly as it started.

At first, she chose to stay quiet about the separation but ultimately revealed it involved his infidelity again.

She revealed the painful laser process

Proving that she is serious about moving on, she’s working on removing one of the more permanent ties she has to her ex-husband.

On her left ring finger in black permanent cursive ink spells out, “J. Smith.”

ashley-martson
Ashley reveals before and after photos of the laser removal process. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Anyone who’s ever gotten a tattoo removed knows that the process is painful.

According to the Dolce Aesthetic NY, after the injection of anesthetic, “the laser light is applied to the tattoo to heat and shatter the ink.”

After 5 painful sessions, Jay’s name is almost illegible.

Ashley-Martson-Tattoo
Ashley reveals 5 sessions of progress in the laser tattoo removal process. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Fans aren’t convinced as Ashley has filed for divorce before. One follower trolled her in Instagram comments and said, “Give it a week and you’ll be back with Jay.”

Clarifying that it’s been months since their separation, this time the divorce might actually happen.

ashley-martson
Fans have a hard time believing the 90 Day Fiance couple is really over. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Do you think Ashley and Jay are done for good?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

