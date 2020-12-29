This is the end for former 90 Day Fiance couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, again.

After a rocky relationship and unstable marriage plagued with multiple infidelity scandals, Ashley has finally re-filed for divorce.

This is the third time that Ashley has filed for divorce from Jay following their nuptials in 2018. But it seems like Ashley has had enough and is ready to end this chapter of her life for good this time.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ashley is focusing on her kids amid divorce from Jay

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to Ashley says that she “is focused on her kids and is trying to heal from the messy divorce.”

The mother of two, who has both a son and daughter from a previous relationship, confirmed that she’s ready for Jay to be a thing of the past.

“Yes, I did [refile for divorce],” she confirmed to Us Weekly. “It was done months ago. Should be finalized in February if Jay signs. We have a 90-day waiting period until it can be final. Had a hard time getting him served, so that’s why it states that it was reinstated in November.”

She continued to explain exactly how she feels about her experience being with Jay.

Read More 90 Day Fiance: Mike asked Uncle Beau to move out so Natalie will move in

“I just want a divorce and him out of my life forever. Biggest mistake of my life that I’ll regret forever,” Ashley insisted.

Jay’s cheating plagued the couple’s marriage

Ashley and Jay’s journey was documented during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The former couple met when Ashley attended a wedding in Jay’s home country of Jamaica.

And although Jay came to America on the K-1 visa, his relationship with Ashley was rocky at best. Jay was caught talking to other women while still with Ashley.

Then, most notably, just three days after their Las Vegas wedding, Ashley found out that Jay had downloaded a dating app and had been talking to a local woman. Although he claimed that it was a simple mistake, it was clear that the damage was done.

Ashley first filed for divorce in January of 2019, however, she withdrew just nine days later. Then, again in April, Ashley filed for the second time.

However, the couple reconciled and decided to give their marriage another chance.

Finally, in September, Ashley took to Instagram to announce that the couple was separating for good. In the now-deleted post, she confirmed that she wanted her friends, family, and followers to hear the news directly from her.

At the time, she claimed that neither of them had done anything wrong and that she simply wasn’t as “forgiving” as she thought she was.

Then a month later, Ashley came clean and said that her previous statement wasn’t true, instead claiming that Jay had cheated again and that was the reason for their separation.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.