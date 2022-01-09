90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda reflects on meeting boyfriend Gino for the first time on Before the 90 Days

Brand new couple to the franchise, Jasmine and Gino are testing their relationship on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Panamanian beauty Jasmine Pineda is reflecting on her relationship and looking back on her first time meeting her Michigan-born boyfriend, Gino Palazzolo.

Making their debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, their story starts after nine long months of communicating solely through video chat. Meeting for the first time in the Panama City airport, TLC cameras were there to capture their first moments together.

“It was like magic,” the 90 Day Fiance star spoke of the day she met finally met Gino in person. “I didn’t know if it was real or I was dreaming. My hands were shaking and my heart was beating so fast.”

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda reflects on meeting boyfriend Gino Palazzolo for the first time

Taking to Instagram to share their first photo together, the 90 Day Fiance newbie composed a lengthy message dedicated to her American beau.

Beginning with details of their first virtual meeting and how the pair chatted for over 7 hours, the mother-of-two wrote, “We continue calling each other every day and after a week, we had our first video call. As soon as he saw me he said: ‘you have the most beautiful smile I’ve ever seen.'”

The 34-year-old added, “We continue communicating every day for 9 months.”

While fans watched them meet for the first time on the reality TV series, Jasmine also added that Gino’s flight to meet her had been canceled 4 times in the past due to the pandemic.

Speaking of their meeting in the airport, the literary instructor wrote that the pair “forgot about the cameras around” and were just happy to be together when Gino finally made it to Panama.

“I didn’t know if it was real or I was dreaming. My hands were shaking and my heart was beating so fast,” Pineda described. “It was our moment, we were finally together.”

Jasmine Pineda claps back at claims she’s using Gino for a green card

Despite Jasmine’s jealous tendencies toward Gino, some 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t convinced of her feelings toward the 51-year-old automotive engineer.

Defending her relationship, she added, “I love the country and its people but it was never my purpose when I decide to have a relationship with him.”

