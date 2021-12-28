What does Gino Palazzolo from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days do for a living?

What is Gino Palazzolo’s job? Pic credit:TLC

Gino Palazzolo is one of the most talked-about cast members on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but there’s a lot we don’t know about him.

The U.S native who hails from Canton, Michigan is featured on the show with his Panamanian girlfriend Jasmine Pineda– who he’s meeting for the first time after talking online for nine months.

The couple met on a dating site and Gino quickly fell in love with the 35-year-old American literature teacher. During their long-distance relationship, Gino has spent quite a bit of money on Jasmine. He has admitted to footing the bill for her dental work, lip fillers, and other cosmetic treatments.

Despite getting laid off from his job as an automotive engineer during the pandemic. Gino confessed that he has been smart with his savings over the years and had money in the reserve to help his new girlfriend. But what does Gino do for a living today?

What does Gino Palazzolo do for a living?

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star made a great living as an automotive engineer for Ford but his current position is a product development engineer at Faurecia.

The average income for this position starts at $88,877 per year according to Glassdoor, but the salary may differ based on the specific company and the experience level.

Based on Gino’s LinkedIn information he has only been at Faurecia for seven months after starting his new position in June 2021. When Gino started filming the TLC show he was jobless so he seems to have gotten the job after filming.

Before Gino’s current position, he was an engineering program manager at Ford Motor Company where he worked from May 2019 to May 2020 when he was laid off. That position has a base salary of $100,344 plus a yearly cash bonus of $10,000.

By all accounts Gino can certainly afford to fund his new girlfriend’s lifestyle, that is if the pair can make it work.

Gino and Jasmine’s relationship drama

Meanwhile, Gino and Jasmine are certainly the couple to watch on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The odd pair had tongues wagging from the very first episode and many people have noticed red flags in their relationship.

Aside from spending lots of money to fund Jasmine’s cosmetic procedures, the biggest issue seems to be Jasmine’s jealousy. Her behavior sparked backlash from TV viewers early on in the season and in the latest episode she got even more flack for her behavior.

From the clips we’ve seen so far, things will get a lot tenser between them during Gino’s trip to Panama and we’re just waiting to see how things pan out between these two.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.