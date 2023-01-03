90 Day Fiance: Is Yve Arellano’s estranged husband Mohamed Abdelhamed still in America?

What is Mohamed’s immigration status? Pic credit: TLC

There were a ton of red flags in the relationship between Yve Arellano and Egypt native Mohamed Abdelhamed when they appeared on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Despite their age, cultural, religious, and lifestyle differences, the pair got married at the end of the season, but by the time of the Tell All, viewers found out that Mohamed was talking to another woman behind Yve’s back. In the exposed messages, Mohamed trash-talked Yve and her special needs son and spoke romantically with the other woman.

In a video message played after the Tell All, Mohamed admitted to the cheating and apologized for his transgression. Yve, in her own video, said she was heartbroken and didn’t know what she would do next.

All of this was compounded by Mohamed’s season-long assertion that he could get another sponsor other than Yve and stay in America without her.

To make matters worse, after the cheating came out, in mid-August, Mohamed filed domestic violence charges against Yve, which have yet to be resolved. In response, Yve’s lawyer alleged that Mohamed was committing immigration fraud by trying to acquire a particular type of visa amid his split from Yve.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In any case, all the drama begs the question of whether Mohamed is still in the US today.

Is Mohamed Abdelhamed still in America amid split from Yve Arellano?

All signs point to the fact that Mohamed is still in America. Based on his Instagram posts, he appears to still be in the States and is even attempting to make money on promotions.

In one such paid promotion recently, Mohamed advertised a picture framing company in what looked like an American household.

There were no clues as to who took the video for him.

All of his recent posts have not been geotagged, but he did give away the fact that he has not been back to Egypt in over a year in a response back to a fan last month, giving more credence to the idea that he is still in America.

Pic credit: @mo_official90/Instagram

What does Mohamed do for work?

Aside from doing promos on Instagram, Mohamed touts himself as several other things.

According to his IG bio, Mohamed claims he is a “#model” and a “#fitnessmodel.”

Mohamed has also shown off his passion for singing on his Instagram, commenting that he used to be a singer at his university in Alexandria.

What do you think of Mohamed’s apparent status in America?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.