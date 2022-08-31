90 Day Fiance: Yve Arellano’s attorney accuses Mohamed of ‘immigration fraud’

Did Mohamed Abdelhamed commit immigration fraud? Pic credit: @mo_official90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yve Arellano is not happy with how things have transpired with her new husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, and her lawyer has spoken out.

Attorney Kathleen Martinez of Martinez Immigration blasted the Egyptian native in a since-deleted TikTok video for allegedly trying to scam his way into the U.S.

She alleged that Mohamed had no love for Yve but wanted to start a life in America, so he started a relationship with the 48-year-old with “ill-intent.”

In the video, Kathleen displayed the story of Yve’s domestic abuse arrest on the screen and alleged that Mohamed made that claim to acquire a particular type of visa amid his split from Yve.

Mohamed came to the U.S on a K-1 visa and had 90 days in which to tie the knot with Yve. She would then have to file for his green card, but after his cheating scandal and what has transpired since then, Yve has no intention of doing that.

However, Yve’s attorney claims that Mohamed had a “Plan B” in his back pocket, which is why she said he “falsely accused” Yve of domestic violence.

Yve Arellano’s attorney slams Mohamed Abdelhamed

Yve’s attorney claimed that Mohamed never loved Yve but came to the U.S to marry her just to get a green card.

“She soon found out he was cheating on her with not one, but two women,” shared Kathleen — referencing the inappropriate texting exchanges between the 90 Day Fiance star and two women, one of them also married.

“Even more, we found out that he was friends with someone from an immigration Facebook group who coached him on how to falsely accuse her of battery so that he can get a U visa,” she continued.

Did Mohamed Abdelhamed commit immigration fraud?

Kathleen claimed in her video that once Yve broke up with Mohamed, “he started planning the U visa scam.”

The U visa or U nonimmigrant status “is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” as noted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“Now she has hired me… to make sure the USCIS knows that he is claiming immigration fraud,” continued Kathleen.

“Why is this important to me? Because USCIS only gives out a certain amount of U visas a year,” she continued. “So when people like this commit immigration fraud, it takes away the credibility from people who actually deserve it.”

She noted that USCIS may not only “blacklist” the 90 Day Fiance star, but “He’ll likely get deported.”

“Cause what happens when you commit a crime when you’re undocumented in the United States? You get kicked out,” she added.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.