90 Day Fiance star Yve Arellano charged with battery and assault after revealing Mohamed texted married women

Yve was charged with domestic violence following the news that she discovered Mohamed texting married women. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yve Arellano has been charged with battery and assault and is facing domestic violence charges.

Yve and her Egyptian-born husband Mohamed Abdelhamed are facing some major struggles in their now-estranged marriage.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Yve accused Mohamed of texting multiple married women, which was revealed at the conclusion of Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All.

As if the text-cheating allegations weren’t enough, now it’s been reported that Yve was charged with domestic violence, seemingly against her husband.

Per In Touch, 48-year-old Doctor of Oriental Medicine Yve was charged on Monday, August 15 in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member. Her bond arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6.

Despite the report, Yve’s publicist, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, denied the claims, telling the outlet, “The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning.”

“They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions,” she added.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a U-visa “is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity” and could allow for an immigrant to gain permanent residency and to receive their green card.

Yve’s rep denies the abuse allegations

Yve’s rep also denied that she was arrested and says the allegations are a ploy made by Mohamed: “The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US. Yve was not arrested on August 15 or any other day.”

She continued, “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

In Yve’s self-recorded video revealing Mohamed’s infidelity, she told viewers, “You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening … he chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships, engaging in activity a married man should not be engaging in.”

Shortly after the episode aired with the revelation of Mohamed’s text scandal, Yve took to her Instagram Stories where she told her followers, “Let me be clear, of course I blame him as well. 1st time I get to say anything though. Everyone was demanding I say something & I finally get to so just take it as facts…& one of these women was still married as well…”

For his part, Mohamed claimed, “I know I did wrong,” noting that he told his wife it would “never happen again.” It looks as though there was some truth to 90 Day Fiance viewers’ speculation that Yve and Mohamed’s relationship was “doomed” from the start.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.