90 Day Fiance: Is Jovi being selfish or is he trying to find balance with Yara and their baby?

Yara thinks Jovi is being selfish by wanting to spend quality time together as a couple away to reconnect after having Mylah. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this week, Jovi took Yara to Miami in an attempt to reconnect with his wife after their main focus has been on their life as new parents. They brought Jovi’s mom Gwen to Miami to babysit, but Yara thinks Jovi’s desire to spend quality time together just the two of them is selfish.

Jovi has been complaining that he feels distant from Yara and their intimacy and closeness have suffered greatly after having their daughter. Jovi tried to explain to Yara that the trip to Miami would be healthy for their relationship and could help them feel more like they used to towards each other.

Yara thinks that Jovi has his priorities mixed up and that all their focus and attention should be on Mylah.

Jovi Dufren thinks he is trying to find balance while Yara Zaya thinks he’s being selfish

Jovi brought Yara out to a romantic rooftop bar where he tried to get her to let loose and reconnect with him, but it seemed like Yara was only there as a courtesy. She seemed disinterested and her attention quickly went back to Mylah and wanting to get back to the hotel.

Jovi said, “You have one glass of champagne, tried to check on Mylah already, and now you want to go home?”

Jovi tried to make the point that they need balance in their lives as new parents and as a newly married couple. Jovi went on to accuse Yara of using the baby as means not to spend quality time with him and work on their relationship.

Yara got offended by the sentiment and lashed out by saying, “Don’t say I’m using my baby as a barrier to something because I will slap your a**.”

The conversation spiraled in a barrage of misunderstandings where Yara said Jovi wasn’t being a good husband or father because he is not understanding and is selfish. She also asserted that he was not ready to be a father or husband.

Jovi ended the conversation by remarking, “Whether I was ready or not for that, if we still have problems when we go back home then we know this is not going to work.”

Will Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya make it as a couple?

Jovi and Yara have a lot more learning to do about each other if they want to have a successful and happy relationship. Having the added stress of a new baby took a lot away from them trying to form the basis of a strong marriage.

It will take understanding and work on both their parts if they will avoid ending up in divorce.

Happily Ever After? viewers will have to keep watching the rest of the season to find out what else happens on the Miami trip and how their relationship will move forward.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.