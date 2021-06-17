90 Day Fiance: Here’s what we know about Natalie’s failed marriages

Mike and Natalie unhappy in a confessional. Pic Credit: TLC

Ukrainian beauty Natalie Mordovtseva is coming off a little bit unhinged to fans as of late. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Viewers are currently watching as her relationship with Mike Youngquist falls apart in front of our eyes.

Natalie has had two previous husbands

As viewers are well aware, Natalie has been married before and spoke about her heartbreak in Season 7 of the hit franchise. Natalie’s first husband was a Cyprian man by the name of Zenon Pierides. @90DayTheMelnatedWay shared pictures of the couple’s ceremony.

Zenon is not the ex-husband that the reality star speaks of on the show, and all we really know about the Cypriot was that she left him to move back to the Ukraine after he filed for bankruptcy.

Natalie has only spoken about one husband on 90 Day Fiance

During a Season 7 confessional, Natalie told TLC viewers about her second husband without mentioning his name, saying, “I met my ex-husband through my friends in Ukraine. Because of his work, he used to travel a lot. But after eight years, it kind of, um, we didn’t have kids. I realized it’s not really what I want. I want to have a child, I want to have a family, and when I left him, it was hard. But I understood that it’s the right decision.”

The blonde also gushed over how fit her second ex-husband was because he was an army veteran. On more than one occasion, TLC lovers have noted that Natalie has compared Mike to the previous men in her life calling him “lower class.”

The 90 Day Fiance Instagram blogger also revealed to fans that Natalie’s second husband was named Mr. Podyakov. Needless to say, viewers’ minds were blown as they realized she has been through three husbands.

Fans wonder if Natalie has a pattern with men

During episode 14 of the newest season, TLC shared some throwback photos of Natalie from her wedding to Zenon. The pictures shocked fans since the reality star looks entirely different: causing many to pause for concern and question if she has a pattern of loving and leaving her men.

Not surprisingly, Mike and Natalie are no longer together after Uncle Beau spilled the beans. Natalie is taking over YouTube one cooking show at a time, and most assume Mike is happy at home in Sequim, Washington, with his judgemental cat.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.