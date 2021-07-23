90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Yara gets slammed as rude for kicking Jovi’s family out of their home

Yara gets backlash for being rude to Jovi’s family. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya’s behavior on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is not sitting well with fans, and now people are calling out the new mom.

Yara made things very awkward during a dinner with Jovi Dufren’s family last week, and it has garnered a fair share of backlash from viewers who watched the uncomfortable scene play out.

Jovi’s family, especially his mom Gwen, have been very good to Yara. When Jovi left for a few months for work, Gwen offered Yara and baby Mylah a place to stay, and when Yara got sick with COVID-19, Gwen helped out with Mylah. So viewers were pretty upset at the way Yara treated Gwen in the latest episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers react to Yara kicking out Jovi’s family

Jovi is back home after being away for a few months, and the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple invited Jovi’s family over for dinner, but before they could digest their meal, Yara wanted them gone.

The new mom has a set schedule for Mylah, so once the evening came around, Yara told Jovi that his family needed to go so she could put the baby to sleep. However, Jovi refused to be the bad guy in the situation, so Yara did it herself. Jovi’s family was clearly shocked that after driving two hours, they had to leave so soon, and fans were absolutely outraged.

“Jovi PLEASE…put Yara in her place. Your family should have NEVER been told to leave,” wrote one commenter.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“This is the rudest thing I’ve seen omgggg,” wrote another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Someone also commented that Yara “needs a reality check because her way of reasoning is unrealistic.”

Pic credit:@90dayfiance/Instagram

What did Yara say to Jovi’s family?

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episode caused backlash from fans after it played out on Sunday.

And interestingly, even Gwen — who’s usually very understanding, found Yara’s behavior to be quite rude, and she expressed her feelings after Yara told them to leave.

“I get the fact that Mylah has a schedule, that’s a good thing,” remarked Gwen. “But she invited us here, we drove two hours to get here, I think that she’s being pretty strict like ‘ it’s gonna be like this and that’s it…’ It is totally ridiculous that you’re gonna kick people out. I think that’s kinda rude,” Jovi’s mom added. And TLC viewers agreed with her on that one.

One TV viewer couldn’t quite believe what Yara had done, “I’m just in shock. Why even bother to invite them over…Absolutely rude,” she remarked.

Pic credit:@90dayfiance/Instagram

“No that’s rude,” reiterated another viewer. “Yara needs to do better…”

Pic credit:@90dayfiance/Instagram

Do you think Yara was rude to kick out Jovi’s family?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.