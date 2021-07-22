90 Day Fiance: Images of Yara with the man who allegedly paid for her nose job have surfaced

Throwback photos of Yara taken from a Ukrainian reality TV show depict Yara with her alleged ex-fiance before her plastic surgeries. Pic credit: TLC

Photos of Yara from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? have surfaced depicting Yara in a video with the man who allegedly paid for some of her plastic surgery, including her nose.

The video images came from a Ukrainian reality TV show Yara, and her mother were on where Yara was trying to marry a foreign man. Many web sleuths on the topic believe it’s Yara’s ex-fiance from Dubai, Raphael, who paid for the cosmetic surgeries.

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daytrollin, took some images of Yara from the video and shared them on Instagram.

Yara looks much younger in the photos, her facial features are obviously different, and she can be seen kissing the man from the video.

Still images of Yara Zaya from a video with her alleged ex-fiance have been circulating social media

The photos of Yara that were taken from a Ukrainian video Yara was in with her ex-fiance depict her kissing and being close to him in a few exotic-looking locations.

Yara looks much different in the images, and it’s obvious that she has had a lot of work done to look the way she does now.

The Instagram post sharing the throwback content of Yara got a lot of attention, with over 100 likes and 70 comments.

Happily Ever After viewers are tired of Yara Zaya’s attitude

As more evidence mounts that Yara came from very humble beginnings in Ukraine, the general feeling around social media is disgust for the entitled way she acts now.

She has had so much backlash lately that Jovi’s mom Gwen had to step in and make a post defending Yara from so many attacks. Gwen made an Instagram post of pictures of Yara and the family with that caption, “Before anyone decides to send us negative comments, remember Yara is our family, and we love her regardless of what the outside world thinks.”

Most of the recent negative attention that Yara is getting is coming from the way she conducts herself on the show, and viewers think that she is rude and selfish.

The other major thing bothering critics is Yara’s bad business practices. She has been caught upselling clothing she buys from cheap online retailers and rebranding as her own. She also got caught in a lie when she said she makes all her own clothes.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.