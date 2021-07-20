90 Day Fiance: Jovi’s mom defends Yara against backlash, says ‘Yara is our family’

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Gwen and Yara debate about parenting over dinner. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Yara had viewers divided after her behavior at the Ukrainian Christmas dinner toward Gwen.

However, Jovi’s mother took to social media to defend her daughter-in-law against the mounting backlash.

On 90 Day Fiance: HEA?, Jovi had returned from work after several months. Therefore, Yara planned a traditional Ukrainian Christmas dinner and invited her mother-in-law and Jovi’s cousins Chris and Claire.

The guests didn’t enjoy the meals, and the conversation soon led to Yara’s choice to have Mylah sleep in the bed she shares with Jovi.

Gwen and Jovi’s cousin Claire argued that Mylah would struggle with independence if she didn’t get used to her bed.

However, Yara brushed off the criticism and suggested Mylah moves into her backyard when she grows up. This exchange led Jovi to conclude his wife sounds like a “psycho.”

Gwen also backed her son’s demand for privacy, saying, “How do you have mommy and daddy time if she’s in your bed?”

Many viewers criticized Yara for asking Gwen and Jovi’s relatives to leave early and was unapologetic after being called out for her rude behavior.

Several 90 Day Fiance viewers slammed Yara as ungrateful and rude as the one-time HEA favorite’s popularity begins to decline as the season progresses.

Yara is so rude! I get that being a new mom is stressful…. But Gwen was really helpful and she just continues to be ungrateful! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Gu9bwF18IS — Michele (@iamaglow) July 19, 2021

Gwen defends Yara after backlash

Gwen Dufren developed into a 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fan-favorite after she earned high praise for a role as a mother-in-law and grandmother to Mylah.

She took to Instagram to defend Yara after the latest episode had many viewers turn on the Ukrainian TV star.

“Before anyone decides to send us negative comments, remember Yara is our family, and we love her regardless of what the outside world thinks,” Gwen wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of two photos with Yara, adding.

“Positive comments are very welcome. Be positive. Spread love”

Yara fans defend her parenting choices

While Yara had very few defenders for asking Gwen and Jovi’s relatives to leave the dinner early, many sympathized with her parenting choices.

Some argued Yara’s co-sleeping arrangement with Mylah is justified due to Jovi being away for several months.

In a Reddit debate, some 90 Day Fiance viewers accused Gwen and Jovi’s cousin of mom-shaming Yara.

One Redditor came to Yara’s defense and suggested that being criticized for her culinary skills and parenting triggered her rude behavior.

“Because she made a dinner that everyone was rude about, then everyone ganged up on her and told her she was parenting wrong and going to ruin her child. She’s a new parent; I’m sure she’s exhausted and probably felt disappointed and hurt and wanted to take a bath and go to bed with her baby. I would have ushered people out too..”

via Reddit

Gwen and Yara appear to have a strong relationship despite the reality TV drama.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.