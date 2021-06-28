90 Day Fiance: Yara made Jovi’s mom and grandmother pack up her apartment and didn’t help

Yara did not help Jovi’s mom and grandma get her apartment ready to move out of, and she sat in a chair with the baby the whole time. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Yara had to move out of her and Jovi’s apartment because the lease was up, and she made no effort to help in her own moving. Instead, she made Jovi’s mom Gwen, and Jovi’s elderly grandma pack up all her stuff while she just sat there with the baby.

To make matters worse, she was completely unthankful and even took credit for moving everything. When explaining the situation with moving, she said, “Since Jovi is stuck at work, I need to be packing and moving everything by myself,” even though it was Gwen and Gwen’s mom doing all the work.

Jovi’s grandma was obviously irritated by Yara’s entitlement and laziness and said, “Yara likes to be the princess. She kind of uses the baby not to do anything.”

Yara’s bad attitude and disrespectful nature towards people who help her have irritated viewers in the past, and she displayed the same behavior again last episode.

Yara was rude and disrespectful to Jovi’s mom and grandma

Yara was supposed to pack up her apartment so that the movers could move all the stuff, but Yara left it to Jovi’s mom and grandma to do.

When they arrived at the apartment, Yara was sitting in a rocking chair holding the baby and didn’t ask them how they were. She just asked, “Did you bring me some coffee?”

Jovi’s mom and grandma looked at everything and remarked that Yara hadn’t done anything to move. All the shelves had stuff in them, the bedroom was a mess, and Jovi’s grandma exclaimed, “You didn’t do nothing!”

Yara replied, “I packed my makeup.” She went on to say that it was impossible to do anything because she had to hold Mylah. Yara never got up to help once.

Yara could have put the baby in the crib or switched places with Jovi’s grandma at least.

Gwen and her mom kept their cool but said once she moves to the new place, she will be on her own.

Yara did nothing to help Gwen and her mom pack up the things in her apartment, and then said that she did everything herself. Pic credit: TLC

Yara has been rubbing viewers the wrong way

This season on Happily Ever After? Yara took her whining and complaining to a new level now that she has the baby, and fans are sick of it. The way she treats Gwen is also angering viewers.

Yara seems to always be rude to people helping her, claiming that she wants to be independent, but then she complains that she has no help, and critics are annoyed by her contradictory behavior.

Maybe things will be different now that she moved to the suburbs in a place that she picked out. Viewers will have to continue watching to find out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.