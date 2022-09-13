90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Usman about his gifts for Kimberly

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Usman Umar could have done better with his gifts for Kimberly Menzies. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Usman Umar reunite with Kimberly Menzies on the latest episode, and Usman came bearing gifts.

However, the gifts of raccoon and penguin stuffed animals did not sit well with viewers knowing that Kim has gone all out with gifts for Usman in the past.

Even on her current trip, Kim gave Usman shirts and a thoughtful bracelet, and HEA viewers don’t think Usman tried hard enough on his end.

Usman attested that giving gifts is part of Kim’s personality and love language but that he would be perfectly content without any. Kim said people see her gift giving as her being a sugar mama or trying to buy his love, but she asserts that it’s not.

In any case, when viewers watched Kim and Usman on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Kim bought Usman a laptop and a PS5, so his gifts are paling in comparison for the 90 Day audience.

90 Day viewers have been reacting to Usman’s gifts for Kim on social media.

Usman Umar’s gifts for Kimberly Menzies are being judged

On Twitter, HEA fans have been reacting to Usman’s stuffed animal presents for Kim that he brought to the airport.

One critic shared a still image of Usman at the airport with the gifts and remarked, “Usman: I decided to bring her presents like she’s always bringing me. She brought him a MacBook Pro and a PS5 and he brought her stuffed animals.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Usman: I decided to bring her presents like she’s always bringing me.



She brought him a MacBook Pro and a PS5 and he brought her stuffed animals 🤣 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA pic.twitter.com/056QlvO9EX — BigEdsNeck_ (@eds_neck) September 11, 2022

Another person slammed, “Kim spends thousands of dollars on gifts for Usman and he proudly showed up with this crap.”

Kim spends thousands of dollars on gifts for Usman and he proudly showed up with this crap #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/oajKMraqeC — Chiefsloverchick (@Chiefsloverchi1) September 12, 2022

Yet another viewer stated, “Smh this fool showed up with a stuffed raccoon and penguin and of course Kim old thot a** wearing and Usman T-shirt yet again. Are you his woman or his fan club President?”

Smh this fool showed up with a stuffed raccoon and penguin 🐧🦝 and of course Kim old thot ass wearing and Usman T-shirt yet again. Are you his woman or his fan club President? #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/dVxQorn6OK — Mira 💕 (@MMira08) September 12, 2022

Reactions to Usman’s gifts on other social media platforms

On Instagram, a meme was made by a popular 90 Day fan page that showed a picture of Usman with the red alert banner “Trade Offer” above him.

The left side of the image read, “I receive: MacBook Pro, PS5, green card.” The right side read, “you receive: Two stuffed animals.”

In the caption, the fan account wrote, “They say it’s the thought that counts… but no, not when you’re an international superstar AKA King Africa 🤴🏾.”

Do you think Usman should have brought better gifts for Kim?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.