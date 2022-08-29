90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to the premiere episode

With Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiering yesterday, viewers have been reacting. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are fresh off the premiere of Season 7 of the hit spinoff. However, they are less than thrilled about the cast and storyline potential.

Yesterday, the Happily Ever After? audience was reintroduced to Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar, and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween.

Viewers heard the couple’s backstories once again and caught up with where they were in their lives present day and the challenges they were facing.

The trailer for what fans can expect for the rest of the season was also released at the end of the episode which added to the impression spectators got.

Throughout social media, 90 Day fan pages and others who have watched the series gave a resounding thumbs down. Issue was taken not only with the cast choices in general and their storylines, but also with the individual couples from the premiere episode and what they saw from them.

Many of the cast for Season 7 has been hanging around the 90 Day franchise for some time now, except for one couple, so viewers have formed their opinions with plenty of background.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Season 7’s first episode

On Twitter, one critic reacted to what is to come this season and who they have to endure, calling out Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem, who have not been featured yet this season.

They said, “Happily Ever After really is the worst in the series… Dragging out all our least favorite people in a marathon of toxicity.”

Another 90 Day viewer shared a picture of Elizabeth and Andrei and slammed, “Get these people off my TV.”

Sumit’s mom Sadhna was labeled as icy by onlookers after viewers watched her in action in the lives of Jenny and Sumit again. They remarked, “One of the coldest villains to ever grace this show.”

A different critic called out Bilal and Shaeeda’s addition to the show, saying, “Dear TLC, No one! Absolutely not a single soul wanted or needed Bilal or shaeeda on happily ever after …. Especially this soon.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewer reaction came from Instagram as well

Following along the lines of calling out the season and cast in a blanket reaction, a popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared a picture of Jenny looking less than amused.

Above the image of Jenny, the Instagram Story read, “Realizing we are stuck with THIS CAST all season.” A banner that read “ugh” was also present in the Story.

Will you be watching this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.