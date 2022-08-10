90 Day Fiance viewers call for Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem to be fired

90 Day Fiance viewers call for Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown to be fired from the 90 Day network. Pic credit: TLC

With the cast and premiere date of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? revealed, viewers have been expressing their negative feelings toward seeing Angela Deem and Big Ed again. A poll even shows that viewers want them to be fired.

Both 90 Day alums have been very controversial figures within the franchise with their behavior and past accusations at the forefront of the dissension.

Angela’s treatment of Michael has been labeled as abuse by many in the 90 Day audience with several calls for her to be canceled from the network.

90 Day viewers have watched Angela berate Michael, smash a cake in his face, threaten to assault him, and show her breasts to his Aunt Lydia.

Off camera, Angela’s menacing behavior and daughter have also gotten the attention of the 90 Day community.

Big Ed is disliked for different reasons, including his proclivity for much younger women. At 57, Big Ed’s current fiancee, Liz Woods, is 28 years younger than him. When he was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, Rosemarie Vega was 31 years younger.

Big Ed has also been accused of sexual assault in the past and his verbal abuse of Liz has also come to light.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers want to see Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown fired

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a poll that asked, “Who would you rather see get fired from TLC?”

With lots of ammunition for the 90 Day audience to base their opinions on, the results of the poll were clear.

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

The choices were between Angela, Ed, both, or neither of them.

48% of poll takers said they want to see both Angela and Big Ed fired from TLC.

There will be less controversial 90 Day Fiance couples on Happily Ever After?

Aside from Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi and Big Ed and Liz Woods, there will be other less controversial couples for viewers to watch.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, who have been on Happily Ever After? since Season 4, will be returning.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, who have become franchise staples, will also be joining the cast for a second season.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh will be crossing over from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to Happily Ever After?

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance couple Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are also slated to appear this season.

Lastly, Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar will also be crossing over from Before the 90 Days.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.