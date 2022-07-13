Angela Deem filmed screaming at a flight attendant

Angela Deem’s angry verbal assault on a flight attendant was caught on video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem caused a raucous on an airplane before takeoff. In the video taken by another passenger, Angela appeared to be verbally unleashing on the flight attendant.

In her unhinged encounter, Angela blamed the flight attendant for causing a problem with her and prompted her to get whoever she needed to get to fix whatever situation was going on.

Angela has been a controversial figure within the 90 Day franchise for her often perceived-abusive behavior. She often acts demeaning and overbearing, not only toward her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, but also anyone else against her.

Her wrath has been felt by her castmates as well as people close to her.

Angela started her 90 Day journey on Before the 90 Days and has also made appearances on the flagship series, Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All and 90 Day Diaries.

Angela Deem got angry at a flight attendant

A video has surfaced of Angela berating a flight attendant in what appeared to be a before-takeoff setting.

As the verbal altercation got going, several people behind the action were seen filming.

In the video, Angela could be heard saying, “You are not the law enforcement, get who you need to get because you started this s**t.”

As Angela was spewing, the flight attendant turned her back to Angela and started to walk away.

Neither the prelude nor what happened next was caught on video.

There have been calls by the 90 Day Fiance community to cancel Angela Deem

Over the years that Angela has been on 90 Day Fiance viewers’ screens, she has had many outbursts and displayed disturbing behavior that has caused petitions to cancel her.

Many think that Angela’s controlling and emasculating presence in Michael’s life is blatant abuse, and she has threatened physical violence against Michael on camera.

Angela presented what many viewers thought was rampant abuse in different forms while she was on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

On the other side of things, Angela has a lot of supporters who love her unabashed and unapologetic character.

Angela’s antics have led to many memorable quotes and moments that have become 90 Day fandom.

Since Angela recently appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, that may signal that the network has no intention to pull her from the franchise despite heavy calls to.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.