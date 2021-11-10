Angela Deem’s ex-best friend Jojo finally revealed what caused their friendship to end

Jojo dished about the incident that happened between her and Angela that caused their friendship to end. Pic credit: TLC

Controversial 90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem’s ex-best friend Jojo is finally speaking out about the incident that happened that proved to truly be too much for her.

Angela’s former “sissy” had stuck by Angela’s side over the years before her 90 Day Fiance fame and was an important part of Angela’s journey with Michael as well as her mission to get surgeries to improve her body.

Jojo’s Instagram Live was captured by a well-known podcast and shared on Instagram where Jojo explained what Angela did to hurt and disrespect her to the point where she is sure they will never be friends again.

Angela Deem’s former ‘sissy’ Jojo explained what happened between her and Angela

In an almost three-minute-long video, Jojo detailed what Angela did to her to break up their friendship during an Instagram Live that was captured by @kikiandkibbitz.

In the video, she describes that the incident took place when they went to Las Vegas together in late July of 2021 and they met up with 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie Johnson.

She says they were in a group of people and Angela asked Jojo how she knew Debbie. Jojo joked that everyone knows Debbie but that she had just met her that day. Jojo added, in what appears to be a side note, that she had met Debbie through Angela.

Jojo’s explanation of how she knew Debbie apparently didn’t sit well with Angela because she went off on Jojo.

Jojo described that Angela then turned “around and starts yelling, ‘You lying b***h! You would have never met Debbie if it wasn’t cos of me b****h.’

Jojo continued by saying that Angela also told her she was irrelevant and cussed her out in front of everyone present. She went on, “Then she told me some c**p that was even worser than that. And because of her telling me what she told me, I will never speak to her again.”

She went on to reiterate that she is done with Angela even if Angela wants to apologize later down the road, calling Angela’s action, “Unforgiveable.”

After that initial situation occurred Jojo said Angela reached out to her the next day just to cuss her out and threaten her and send her bad messages which Jojo says she saved. Jojo said she is ready with the proof if Angela ever calls her a liar.

Jojo was a solid friend to Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiance

Jojo agreed to travel to Nigeria to be the witness in Angela’s corner so that she could go through with her marriage to Michael.

Jojo’s patience and maturity over Angela were apparent and her former friend would always try to reason with Angela.

Jojo was also the one who flew out to California to take care of Angela before and after her weight loss and breast reduction surgery.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.