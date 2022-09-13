90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Big Ed’s photoshoot with Liz

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have a lot to say about the photoshoot scene between Big Ed and Liz Woods. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched a cringey scene and interaction between Big Ed Brown and his fiancee, Liz Woods.

Ed brought Liz along on a professional photoshoot he was doing with Liz’s friend, and things went south when Liz gave her opinions on Ed’s pictures and technique.

Not only was Ed unabashedly complimenting the model, which triggered Liz, but he was also talking to her like she was a novice which she attested she wasn’t.

On Liz’s side of things, she was upset about Ed’s flirting and being shut down about giving her input on the photos.

The entire situation did not sit well with viewers who have been judging Ed and Liz’s relationship.

On Twitter, the 90 Day audience has been slamming Ed and Liz both individually and as a couple.

Viewers are slamming the photoshoot scene between Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods

Happily Ever After? critics on Twitter chimed in to talk about what they took away from the photoshoot situation that took place between Big Ed and Liz.

One viewer commented, “#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter , so i think Ed (Big Ed) is very inexperienced in how to speak to his partner and be a partner. This whole photoshoot training thing was a disaster. Ed will not last in this relationship.”

Someone else jabbed, “Ed said ‘make sure you always take the lens cap off’ [eye tolling/side mouth emoji.].”

Ed said “make sure you always take the lens cap off” 🙄#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/mMbnhLdR5K — The Original Darcey’s Revenge Wig©️ (@HolaFalkoro) September 12, 2022

Another critic remarked about the way Ed was speaking in relation to his stance that he was a good photographer. They said, “I can’t stand the way Little Ed, a supposed professional photographer, says ‘furtoggifer.'”

HEA viewers were not okay with Liz’s behavior either.

One onlooker stated, “Liz isn’t as innocent as we all thought. That photo shoot gave a glimpse of her belittling attitude towards Ed. Her tantrums, jealousy, and running off. She’s just as toxic.”

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ jealousy issues will come up again

Based on the trailer for this season of Happily Ever After? it looks like Big Ed will confront Liz about jealousy issues and air his suspicions about Liz liking women.

Liz has already said this season that jealousy had been a major downfall of theirs but that they are working on things.

The good sides to Big Ed and Liz’s relationship will also be seen, as a massage scene will depict.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.