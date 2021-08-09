90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After viewers comment on awkward interaction between Mike and Juliana

Mike and Juliana had an interesting interaction. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva officially told her husband Mike Youngquist that she’s packing her bags and leaving on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Although this is no surprise as viewers have watched this couple get into nasty fights since before even tying the knot, the Ukraine native dropped a bomb that she’ll be moving to Seattle with her Russian friend, Juliana.

While fans knew the end was coming, 90 Day Fiance viewers were quick to comment on the awkward interaction between Mike and Juliana.

90 Day Fiance fans comment on the awkward interaction between Mike and Juliana

After escaping to Juliana’s after a fight, Natalie returned to Sequim, but not for the peaceful reunion Mike hoped for. While he was initially excited to see his wife, the new arrival of a suitcase quickly made his heart sink.

Announcing that she would be leaving, the 35-year-old packed her things and loaded up the car, but before leaving, Juliana entered the home alone and decided to ask Mike a question.

While it seemed as she was gearing up to say something heartfelt, fans cringed as it was simply to ask Mike if she could use his bathroom.

“Juliana coming into Mike’s house and HAVING THE AUDACITY to ask to use the restroom…,” one critic tweeted.

Juliana coming into Mike’s house and HAVING THE AUDACITY to ask to use the restroom…#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #goodbye pic.twitter.com/H7Q6pqsEFw — JerBear (He/Him/His) (@JollyGiant90) August 9, 2021

Another viewer wrote, “Juliana, looking serious and thoughtful like she has something important to say to Mike: ‘May I use you the bathroom?'”

Juliana, looking serious and thoughtful, like she has something important to say to Mike:

“May I use the bathroom?”

💀💀💀 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayhappilyeverafter pic.twitter.com/3GJ4ELY6lL — Melanie P. Dameron (@gtmelanie) August 9, 2021

The interaction only got weirder as Juliana pointed out that at least he still had his cat, and decided to hug him.

Juliana to Mike: But I feel it could be okay. You have your job, you have your, uh, your cat.” #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/sh5DQBusLp — Khara Woods (@Khara0ke) August 9, 2021

“Oh Juliana, why are you hugging Mike. This is so awkward!!!,” one user added.

Viewers question the friendship between Natalie and Juliana

Natalie has turned to Juliana all season for advice and fans seem to think there is more to their friendship.

After a revealing pillow talk conversation where the women exchanged compliments, fans took to the internet and started to question the basis of their relationship. The Ukrainian has admitted in the past that she needs an emotional connection and Juliana provided that.

It’s clear Natalie and Mike haven’t made any strides in their relationship as he’s heard at the reunion asking, “Anyone know a good lawyer?”

Fans will have to watch the explosive 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All to see how this all plays out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.