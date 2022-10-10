90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers call for Angela Deem to be canceled

Calls for Angela Deem to be canceled from the 90 Day Fiance network have been reignited. Pic credit: TLC

During the last few episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched franchise alum Angela Deem fly to Nigeria to surprise her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

However, her intention for the surprise was to try and catch him doing something she would think was shady after he refused to take down his Instagram account, even though Angela has one of her own.

What ensued when Angela went to surprise and confront Michael was a physical assault that Angela carried out on Michael’s vehicle and then on him when he showed up on the scene.

Angela verbally berated Michael, vandalized the car she claimed was hers, physically pushed him, and put her hands on him as he was trying to get her to leave.

Angela has long been a controversial figure in the 90 Day franchise for her behavior that has been labeled abusive and emasculating towards Michael.

Viewers have called for Angela to be canceled from the 90 Day network several times now, and the call has been reinvigorated after her latest antics.

90 Day Fiance viewers want Angela Deem gone from their TV screens

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a meme that showed Angela attacking Michael on the latest episode and him trying to push her away from him.

The meme’s description read, “If the roles were reversed, this abuse would never be shown on television:”

The meme’s creator added in the caption, “@tlc please do not show this abuser anymore.”

In the comments of the post, one viewer brought back the “#cancelangela” hashtag, and added, “#domesticabuseawareness.”

Another onlooker made the point, “This woman’s disgraceful behavior should not be shown on tv and TLC has given her way too much air time already!”

Other 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers spoke out against Angela Deem

Twitter was also ablaze with 90 Day Fiance viewers who felt outraged by Angela’s behavior and her continued presence on the show.

One top tweet remarked, “Angela is out of control. TLC needs to stop giving her a microphone & amplifying her. I don’t want to see her on these shows anymore.”

Someone else questioned, “Why is TLC condoning Angela abusive a** she just assaulted that man.”

What do you think of the antics that Angela presented on Happily Ever After? toward Michael?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.