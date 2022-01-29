90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tiffany Franco says she didn’t know statement about reconciling with Ronald Smith would be made public

Tiffany Franco from 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? is facing backlash from her recent statement. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Franko from 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever Ater? Is facing some major backlash from her recent rollercoaster of a ride relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband Ronald Smith.

Tiffany is feeling embarrassed about her recent statement

Tiffany has stated that she did not know that her statement about reconciling with Ronald would be made public.

Tiffany was under the impression that her statement was to be private as it was sent through an email conversation.

The two have gone through so many public make-ups and breakups, it is beyond embarrassing at this point.

Although Tiffany had claimed that the two were going to reconcile and get back together, Ronald was not under the same impression.

Tiffany Franco responding to a fan about her recent statements. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

When a fan of the show asked Tiffany in a recent Instagram story “Did you really give a statement to a tabloid confirming you and Ronald were reconciling?”

Tiffany replied, “It was an email conversation I didn’t know it was going to be used for an article. I won’t be sharing more on this topic.”

Fans find it interesting that Tiffany says she will not be sharing more on the topic, however, it is always something new with this couple, and for the couple to not start drama with one another is unheard of. Fans have even compared the couple to Paul and Karine with the amount of public bashing that goes on between them.

Ronald and Tiffany have had a jaded past

The two have gone through so many make-ups and breakups on and off the screen. The couple has been faced with many issues over the years such as Ronald’s gambling problems, accusations of cheating (Ronald accused Tiffany of cheating with a TLC cameraman), and their indecisiveness on where to live.

The two have had many big blowout arguments and still continue to try to build a seemingly happy family together.

Fans of the show have become overly annoyed with the couple as they wish the couple would just make up their minds on what they want.

Ronald took to Instagram recently and made his relationship with his new girlfriend Lauren Instagram official.

So, it was shocking to Ronald that Tiffany thought they were going to be making their relationship work and getting back together when he is fully open about the fact that he is in a new relationship with someone else.

Fans have called the couple’s behavior toxic and Ronald has even faced backlash from fans of the show for starting a new relationship with a woman while he was still married to Tiffany.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.