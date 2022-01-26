Karine Martins wishes herself a happy birthday in a pleather crop top and matching miniskirt

Karine wishes herself a happy birthday despite her and Paul’s current separation. Pic credit: TLC

Karine Martins from 90 Day Fiance took to Instagram last week and posted a picture of herself in a sexy little pleather skirt and matching crop top and captioned it “Happy Birthday to me.”

Karine was originally a part of the 90 Day Fiance cast where she and her soon-to-be ex-husband Paul Staehle displayed their very on-again and off-again relationship.

Karine and Paul had a diabolical relationship

Over the years, Paul and Karine have struggled to keep their marriage going. From the beginning of their relationship, it was very apparent that they were not “meant for each other.”

Karine, by far, had to be one of the most patient women in the world.

It was very disheartening that when Karine initially came over to the states, Paul was jobless and tried to make it seem like he could handle all of the responsibilities at the time.

On the other hand, Karine wanted to go back home to be with her family and raise their first son Pierre.

It was shocking to see that even though these two were struggling and not meant for each other, they still stayed together and even decided to have another baby. Some may speculate that the reason they had baby Ethan was to reconcile their relationship and continue with their marriage, but unfortunately, this was not to be the case.

Paul is always trying to downplay Karine as a mother

Paul took to Instagram recently to put Karine on blast, essentially saying that he is the only one taking care of their two sons. He said: “Currently I am independently financially supporting myself and my 2 children with no help from anyone.”

As if Paul is the first person to have to do that, it was not necessary for him to say all of that. Then Paul went on to further accuse Karine of joining dating sites because he saw a slew of charges for them; however, Karine has been adamant in saying that her only focus is on their two sons.

These two have made such a toxic environment for themselves in their relationship. However, it is beautiful that Karine is now gaining the much-needed self-esteem and posting beautiful pictures of herself. We can only hope that their kids Pierre and Ethan continue to have two happy parents.

Even though they are not together, they are successful separately and successfully raising their two sons in hopefully an amicable co-parenting relationship.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus from TLC.