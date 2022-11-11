90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoilers: Usman meets his potential future wife

There is a spoiler video about the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Kimberly Menzies unsuccessfully try to get Usman Umar’s family blessing to be his first wife.

Instead, Kim was told by Usman’s mom Fadimatu that Usman needed to marry a young woman from his region and religion first before he could marry Kim.

Furthermore, Fadimatu set up a meeting between Usman and a potential future bride to bear children with while Kim was visiting him in Nigeria.

Kim has relayed fervently how much the situation has made her upset and uncomfortable. She even went so far as to show her commitment to Usman by proposing to him before his meeting.

A preview video for the upcoming episode shows that Usman will have a sit-down meeting with his potential wife, Fareedet, and her mom before having some alone time with the young woman.

According to the spoiler trailer for the upcoming episode, Usman will have a much better time at the meeting than he anticipated.

Usman Umar meets a potential future wife on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Entertainment Tonight released an exclusive trailer depicting how the meeting Usman’s mom set up went.

First, Fadimatu explained how she wanted Usman to marry a younger woman first because she feared that if he married Kim first, he would go off to America and not fulfill his duties of producing grandchildren with a girl from his region.

Fareedet’s mom then explained privately that Fareedet was 18 years old and single. She went on to say that she wanted her daughter to be with someone who was mature and responsible and not a drug addict. She also noted she wanted her daughter’s potential husband to have a legitimate business and said that Usman fit the bill.

When the scene cut back to Usman and Fareedet’s sitting together, they were not talking at first and just sitting quietly before Usman asked how Fareedet was doing and ultimately asked her who is “competitors” were. She answered that there were none.

Usman flattered Fareedet by asking how she didn’t have any suitors yet and she said none of them were serious. Usman then said, “I wanted to leave as soon as I arrived but seeing your beauty got me excited.”

Fareedet and Usman revealed how they felt about the situation of arrangement

Fareedet laughed and the scene cut to Usman giving an interview saying that Fareedet was beautiful but that he needed to know her character and behavior. He also said, “If I didn’t meet Kimberly, Fareedet can be the kind of lady that I would like to go on with.”

Back at the meeting, Usman asked Fareedet if she had heard his music and knew who he was, and she said she did and that he had been to her house before. When Usman asked her how many kids she wanted, Fareedet said, “No more than four,” which Usman said was in his range.

In her private interview, Fareedet said, “As a woman, it has always been my wish to get married and produce children. I wish to have Usman as my husband sometime soon or in the future. I am truly excited.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.