90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoiler: Yara has to pack up and move while Jovi is away

Yara learns she has to move while Jovi is away. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya has been getting one piece of bad news after another as the new mom struggles to find her footing in a new country without her husband. After Jovi Dufren was forced to leave earlier than planned for his job in Guyana, his wife and newborn went to stay with his mom Gwen to wait out a storm.

However, after the storm passed, Yara wanted to be back in her own space so she returned home only to find out that she had caught COVID-19 and had to suffer through that without her husband.

But in a preview for the upcoming episode, Yara will have to face another big event on her own. She has to find them a new apartment and move out of their old one before Jovi returns.

Yara has to pack up and move without Jovi

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple had made the decision not to renew the lease for their apartment, but the plan was that Jovi would be back in time for the move. However, things have changed and now Yara has to make the move on her own.

“I have a lot of bad news actually,” noted Jovi during their phone conversation.

After referring to their expired lease Jovi explained, “We have to move out of this apartment by the end of the month. I was hoping to be home but obviously, now I won’t be. You need to move as soon as possible.”

While Yara was frustrated at the news that she needs to move out of their apartment on her own, the26-year-old was also happy for a new start. As a matter of fact, the new mom wants to move out of New Orleans completely, despite Jovi’s desire to stay there. However, since Jovi is out of the country Yara made it known that his opinion doesn’t matter.

Yara wants to leave New Orleans

After the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared the moving news with his wife, he had a few more things to say in the confessional.

“Before I left for work we knew the lease was ending. But Yara, she didn’t wanna renew so I was under the impression I would be home to help her move but I’m not. So I kind of understand her frustrations, I’m just tryna be okay with letting her move where she wants on her own.”

As for the Ukrainian beauty, she is looking on the bright side.

“Obviously I wish Jovi will be at home now and helping me, but I’m just so much happy to move. Since I come to America I always need to fit in Jovi’s life, [in] Jovi’s small, tiny apartment so now it’s my time to choose…” remarked Yara.

Check out the clip below and watch the full episode tonight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.