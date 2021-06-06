90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoiler: Ronald embarrasses himself and Tiffany during his mock visa interview

Ronald Smith flunks mock interview with immigration lawyer. Pic credit:TLC

Things were starting to look promising for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, but now they’re looking glim.

After tirelessly waiting to hear about Ronald’s visa application, last week Tiffany excitedly shared that his application was approved. But he’s not out of the woods just yet because the South African native is not the best candidate for a visa due to his shady background which includes multiple arrests, stints in rehab, and a gambling habit.

Given all this, you would think Ronald would be on his best behavior after Tiffany hired an immigration lawyer to prepare him for the interview. But in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode it appears Ronald doesn’t really care about the effort his wife has made to get him prepped and ready.

Tiffany is furious at Ronald’s behavior

In tonight’s episode, Ronald meets with an immigration lawyer via video chat to get ready for his pending interview, but things quickly go south.

In the clip, Tiffany makes a video call to her husband while meeting with the immigration lawyer, but the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is shocked at Ronald’s demeanor during their chat.

For one, he was casually laying down on his couch and made absolutely no effort to dress the part, but that doesn’t even compare to the fact that he was also puffing his vape as Tiffany and the lawyer looked on awkwardly.

“Seeing Ronald sitting on his couch leaning back, vaping with his party lights in the background while we’re talking to the immigration lawyer just makes me furious,” remarked Tiffany during her confessional. “Put your vape down, look at the lawyer and pay attention because you know what? maybe I have to babysit him through our whole relationship but I can’t actually be in that interview with him to babysit him there, that one’s on him.”

Ronald bombs his mock visa interview

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member looked on in disbelief as Ronald continued his chat with the lawyer. But unfortunately, things don’t get much better as the lawyer continued to question the 31-year-old about his past and give him some insight into what to expect during the actual interview.

“I’m sitting here while the immigration lawyer kind of like mock interviews him and he’s just bombing it,” commented Tiffany. “Every question that is like a yes or no question he starts rambling, he’s like tying himself up in his own words and I’m just like, is this what it’s gonna be like when he goes to his actual interview? We’re screwed.”

Check out the cringeworthy clip below and watch the full scene play out in tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.