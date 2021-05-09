90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Andrei insists on an apology from brother-in-law Charlie

Andrei Castravet wants an apology from Charlie Potthast. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? fans have come to expect drama from Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast.

We’re only two episodes into Season 6, but things are already heating up between Andrei and the Potthast family.

It’s clear that the relationship between the Moldovan native and his in-laws has not improved much since we last saw them.

But, while Elizabeth’s sisters are open to giving Andrei a chance, her brother Charlie has not budged an inch.

Andrei wants an apology from Charlie

During the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? we found out that Andrei had acquired his real estate license and wanted money from his father-in-law, Chuck, to start flipping houses.

However, Chuck did not grant Andrei his request instead he offered to have the rookie realtor work with him in the family business and gain some experience first. When Chuck consulted his kids about Andrei coming on board, Elizabeth’s sisters were willing to give him a chance, but Charlie had some choice words for Andrei.

Despite Charlie’s feelings, Chuck had already decided to bring his son-in-law into the business so the two men will have to try and make nice. But Andrei has a request of his own before that happens.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, the 34-year-old talks with wife Elizabeth and makes it clear that her brother owes him an apology for almost ruining their wedding last season.

“I actually didn’t sleep very well actually, honesty. I kept thinking about your f**king brother…I don’t know what to think right now,” remarked Andrei. “Like after all that s**t …that he [did] in Moldova he’s acting like that, like, just like a pathetic bum…f**k him.”

Last season, Charlie grabbed the mic during a drunken stint at the couple’s wedding reception and delivered a speech that angered Andrei. The two men have not spoken since.

“I haven’t talked to Charlie since he got drunk at my wedding in Moldova and tried to ruin it,” he confessed. “He’s a very lucky person that he didn’t get knocked out. And in fact, he never apologized for what he did and there’s no way I’m working with that bum in general.”

Elizabeth wants Charlie and Andrei to make amends

Elizabeth listened in silence as her husband shared his feelings about Charlie, but the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star made it clear that the two men need to talk.

“I’m not excusing Charlie’s behavior because it’s inexcusable,” commented Elizabeth.

“However moving forward I do feel that you guys need to make amends with each other, bury the hatchet, and move on because it’s inevitable that you guys are gonna work together at some point. If you’re working in my dad’s business, Charlie is his right-hand man so you’re gonna be right there next to him.”

Andrei agreed that he will most likely have to work with Charlie but remained firm that he needs a sincere apology from his brother-in-law.

Check out the clip below and see the full scene play out in tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.