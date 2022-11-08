90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans praise Kimberly’s son Jamal’s reaction to Kim’s proposal

Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal is being praised for his reaction to his mom’s proposal to Usman Umar. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Kimberly Menzies propose to Usman Umar on the latest episode and watched that proposal get criticized by her son, Jamal Menzies.

Kim talked to Jamal after she had proposed to Usman because she was weary that Usman was going to meet a potential first or second wife from his region.

Jamal appeared fed up with Kim’s decision-making as his facial expressions were very indicative of how he was feeling as Kim was telling him what was going on.

Furthermore, Jamal gave Kim the advice that if Usman was willing to go behind his mom’s back and accept her proposal, then what would he do behind her own back.

In any case, Happily Ever After? viewers loved Jamal’s reaction to his mom’s proposal, and they slammed Kim for getting herself to where she was by ignoring a lot of red flags.

90 Day fans reacted on Twitter to Kim’s proposal and Jamal’s interpretation of it.

Jamal Menzies is being celebrated for his reaction to Kimberly Menzies’ proposal

One Twitter user shared a still image of Jamal talking to Kim on video chat, saying, “It sounds like you’re not thinking this through.”

In the caption, the Tweet talked about Kim’s past track record with an incarcerated felon and then some. They added, “Kimbaaaaaly was once married to a man in jail, convicted of murder, after seeing his jailhouse interview on the news & she began to write to him. She has a history of not thinking things through & poor Jamal is fed up.”

Kimbaaaaaly was once married to a man in jail, convicted of murder, after seeing his jailhouse interview on the news & she began to write to him. She has a history of not thinking things through & poor Jamal is fed up. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA pic.twitter.com/nOz5ngReoJ — Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 (@oucrimsongirl) November 7, 2022

Another 90 Day viewer shared a different still image of Jamal looking fed up and remarked to Kim, “Kim, you KNEW that the day after the proposal he would have to go to this meeting. And you proposed to him knowing his mom doesn’t want you as his wife. Jamal’s face is all of us watching this mess.”

Kim, you KNEW that the day after the proposal he would have to go to this meeting. And you proposed to him knowing his mom doesn’t want you as his wife.



Jamal’s face is all of us watching this mess. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/lffaOwk72B — MEG (@mgfCAN) November 7, 2022

Another person used a similar snap of Jamal with his hands over his face and said, “Jamal listening to his mom talk about her proposal to Usman is such a mood.”

Jamal listening to his mom talk about her proposal to Usman is such a mood 😂😂 #tlc #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/YJnwqVontH — K-1 Kweens : The 90 Day Podcast (@k1kweens) November 7, 2022

Usman is going to meet his potential future wife

In the trailer at the end of the latest episode for the next one, Usman was shown meeting his potential wife in a meeting that his mom set up for him.

Usman appeared to have heart eyes for the beautiful young woman as he asked her for her phone number.

Happily Ever After? viewers should keep watching to find out the fallout of his meeting with his potential wife and Kim’s reaction to it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.