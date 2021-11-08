90 Day Fiance fans voted on whether they think Syngin is sexy

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life, fans have voted on whether they think Syngin is sexy. Pic credit: TLC

As 90 Day Fiance fans prepare for the premiere of Season 2 of The Single Life, they voted on whether upcoming cast member Syngin Colchester is sexy.

Syngin only recently revealed his single status but appears to be ready to mingle based on the apparent breakup from Tania and his appearance on 90 Day Bares All, where he introduced a little of what viewers can expect on The Single Life this season.

Syngin has been a popular figure in the 90 Day universe and has taken part in many spinoffs including, Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Diaries, Love Games, and Foody Call. But does his position as a 90 Day fan favorite mean that viewers find him to be sexy?

90 Day Fiance fans voted on whether they find Syngin Colchester sexy

Since Syngin will be a cast member on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life, one popular 90 Day Fiance fan page made a poll asking followers whether they think Syngin is sexy.

90 Day viewers voted and answered with a resounding no as the poll did not lean in his favor.

90% of voters said no while only 10% said yes.

Syngin has been a fan favorite over the years and has often come out of critic reviews with positivity while Tania has been labeled a villain.

Syngin Colchester revealed some startling information about his breakup from Tania Maduro

During 90 Day Bares All, Syngin dropped the bomb that the major reason for his breakup from Tania was because he came to the conclusion that he doesn’t ever want children. Having children has always been a dream of Tania’s, therefore, their marriage was not going to work.

Syngin did divulge, however, that he and Tania were still living together and having sex despite their relationship status. That situation could complicate anything he tries to get into with anyone else throughout the course of The Single Life Season 2.

It was also admittedly hard for him to get over the fact that Tania truly believed that Syngin was not her soul mate and that instead, she thought her first love held that space.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life begins streaming on Friday, November 12 on Discovery+.