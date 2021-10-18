90 Day Fiance fans voted on the top cast members they would like to hook up with – and the results are surprising

90 Day Fiance viewers voted on which cast members they would like to sleep with the most. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have spoken as to who they would be most likely to have a one-night encounter with.

Some of the choices don’t come as a surprise, but some unlikely characters have made it into the conversation.

There are plenty of attractive 90 Day Fiance cast members to choose from including alum that have had glow-ups, have always been stunning, or who have attractive personalities.

90 Day Fiance viewers chose these cast members as the ones they would most-likely hook up with

A Reddit thread was started over the most attractive 90 Day stars and who fans would want to spend intimate one-on-one time with.

The subject of the post read, “If you can hook up with a 90DayFiance personality for 1 night, who would it be and why?

The post garnered over 300 comments from 90 Day viewers who know exactly who they would want to hook up with.

One person mentioned Kalani Faagata’s dad Lo as a worthy candidate which other fans agreed with.

There were a lot of upvotes when someone said Adam the interpreter for Yazan really does it for them.

Someone else’s choice of Aladin, Laura Jallali’s ex-husband, was for his handsome looks.

90 Day viewers shared their opinions on Reddit. Pic credit: @u/steelersny

The choice of Yazan’s brother Obaida got more than 50 upvotes and Tim Malcolm’s ex-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona also got a lot of agreement.

Alexei, Loren Brovarnik’s husband, also was a top choice among viewers who think that he looks like Adrien Brody to boot.

Andrei, who appears to have had a major glow-up since 90 Day viewers met him, was another strong choice for fans.

One pining fan even commented, “I’m convinced the only reason anyone girl has ever put up with him is bc he has a lead pipe in his pants. I definitely wouldn’t say no to finding out if that’s true sometime!”

More fans thought that Zied is adorable and has a “darling” personality and voted him their top choice.

90 Day: The Single Life has some surprising cast members

The choices for 90 Day: The Single life were surprising to most viewers who were not expecting several of the cast choices.

Big Ed, who has a heavy petition against his presence in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, has been chosen to return for Season 2 even though there are also rumors that he and Liz are already engaged.

Tania and Syngin threw the 90 Day world for a loop by rapidly announcing their breakup and their roles on The Single Life. Fans of the couple didn’t have time to even process a breakup before gearing up to watch them separately on the show.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.