90 Day Fiance fans react to the choices for the next season of The Single Life

90 Day Fiance fans react to the cast reveal of Season 2 of The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

Four cast members have been officially revealed for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life and fans posted their reactions to the news.

The Single Life will kick off November 12th, 2021, and will feature Debbie Johnson, Syngin Colchester, Tania Maduro, and Stephanie Matto.

Season 1 of The Single Life was wildly popular as viewers got to see their favorite 90 Day alum navigate the dating pool.

It appears that Debbie has been the most controversial selection, but the other choices got mentioned by viewers too.

90 Day: The Single Life fans weighed in on the cast choices for Season 2

A few of the most popular 90 Day Fiance fan pages posted about the cast choices for their followers to comment on, and there were mixed reviews.

@90dayboomboom posted that Debbie, Syngin, and Stephanie were the latest to be revealed.

In the comments, viewers seemed to be most shocked by Syngin because they didn’t realize he was single. News of his breakup with Tania is still very fresh, and it’s possible some fans found out through The Single Life cast reveal.

Someone also commented about Debbie and said, “Wait….Debbie? That CAN’T be true…”

The Single Life fans gave their opinions on the cast choices. Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

@mommysaysbdwrds focused on the selection Debbie and captioned the picture, “Ew, why?”

The comments lit up with disdain for Debbie and TLC’s choice to include her in the show.

One person exclaimed, “No they didn’t ???”

While another shocked critic wrote, “What? Why is she in a photo? Lord, please don’t let her be on the single life!”

Another agitated 90 Day viewer responded, “WTF (laughing/crying emoji) she’s on the Single Life?”

Debbie got hated on in the comments. Pic credit: @mommysaysbdwrds/Instagram

@90daytrollin posted about all three The Single Life choices and captioned, “Why Debbie?”

Someone came to Debbie’s defense and said, “Why not Debbie?… She’s single. Are singles over 55 not allowed to look for dates/companionship/love? Let’s practice inclusivity, not ageism.”

Another critic assessed, “I’m down for all but Stephanie, Natalie, and prED. Debbie MIGHT be interesting, at the very least. But forreal, no one asked for this.”

More viewers commented on the choices. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram.

Tania Maduro will also be a part of The Single Life cast

Tania announced on Instagram that she and Syngin are both single and that she would appear in the upcoming season of The Single Life.

She did not specifically say that Syngin would also be a part of it, but fans now know that to be accurate as well.

More will be revealed to fans about the details of their breakup during The Single Life, so fans will have to stay tuned.

What do you think about the cast selections?

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.