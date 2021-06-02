90 Day Fiance fans think Tiffany’s dad is hot

Tiffany’s dad garnered a lot of attention after appearing on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, with many fans commenting on his good looks Pic credit: TLC

After seeing Tiffany Franco’s dad Carlos on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, viewers think that he’s hot.

This was the first time viewers got to see what Tiffany’s dad looked like since her mother has been Tiffany’s only parent featured so far.

Carlos was absent for most of Tiffany’s childhood and has expressed his regrets for that but is making up for lost time by trying to be a bigger part of her life now.

Fans are excited to see more of Carlos on the show because they think he is good looking, and his good looks even spawned a Reddit thread about him.

90 Day Fiance fan think Tiffany’s dad is a fox

Tiffany’s Dad is the tall dark and handsome type of Latin American man with good style, and his presence made 90 Day Fiance fans swoon.

The thread on Reddit that was started about Carlos was titled, “Tiffany’s dad is a fox”, and featured a still picture of him from the episode. The subsequent Reddit thread went into more detail about him and the attraction that fans had to him.

The Reddit thread also touched on Carlos’s neglect of his family for most of Tiffany’s life, which both Tiffany and Carlos explained during the episode. Fans felt like Tiffany could have made better life decisions earlier on if Carlos had been in her life.

Tiffany’s dad will play a big role her life if he agrees to sponsor Ronald

Tiffany has asked her dad if he would be willing to help sponsor Ronald in America through the spousal visa process. His initial reaction was to say yes, but that was before Tiffany explained Ronald’s troubled past to him.

Tiffany is afraid her dad will rescind his offer to sponsor Ronald if he knows the truth about him, but more remains to be seen next episode.

If Ronald is able to move to America then their family can finally be reunited and Tiffany and Ronald can start working on the issues they have as a couple without the added difficulty of distance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.