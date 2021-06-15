90 Day Fiance fans really missed Jovi, Yara, and baby Mylah this week on Happily Ever After

Jovi and Yara were absent from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After and fans were disappointed. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi and Yara were missing from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and fans took notice of the couples’ absence and addressed it when Jovi did a Q & A on Instagram.

This is the second time in eight episodes that the pair have been absent, and their fans noticed it the first time too. They are getting annoyed that Yara and Jovi have not been given enough screen time over the other couples.

Yara and Jovi’s storyline so far has mostly been about their life as new parents, and viewers are curious to know more about the fan favorites.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Baby Mylah also has a fan base of her own and an Instagram that Yara runs, so fans were disappointed they didn’t get to see her either.

90 Day Fiance fans noticed Jovi and Yara’s absence from the latest episode

Jovi got a lot of responses from fans after putting an “Ask Awayyy” post to his Instagram story. Many of the responses had to do with his and Yara’s absence from the episode this week.

Their followers expressed their disappointment that Jovi and Yara did not appear on the episode and and Jovi agreed with it all.

One person even said, “Not a question, but I really think you and Yara should have your own show.”

Fans expressed their fondness for Jovi and Yara and also their annoyance that they weren’t on the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi and Yara will hopefully be on the rest of the episodes since TLC has given a lot of screen time to the other couple’s storylines.

Jovi and Yara’s journey into parenthood is entertaining to fans

Yara and Jovi’s pregnancy was unplanned and happened so quickly after Yara arrived in America, so 90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to watch their entire journey with baby Mylah and they want to see more.

Jovi and Yara fans are also very fond of Jovi’s mom Gwen who is a hands on grandma and a beloved mother-in-law.

The pair also have to navigate Jovi’s work schedule, which has him working at least one month in a different country. He couldn’t see Yara for four months at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, so they are hoping that it will be different this next trip.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.