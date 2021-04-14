Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
90 Day Fiance fans love Jovi's mom Gwen, rooting for Jovi and Yara


90 Day Fiance fans are rooting for Jovi and Zara while showing love to Jovi's mom Gwen
Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have totally warmed up to new parents Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren this season.

However, it’s Jovi’s mom Gwen who’s getting all the love from viewers of the show.

While other in-laws have garnered lots of hate and backlash from viewers, Gwen has been touted as an awesome mother-in-law, and it’s well deserved.

One thing about this mama is that she doesn’t blindly support her son when he does something wrong.

As a matter of fact, Gwen has reprimanded Jovi for his bad behavior on several occasions when he has done things to Yara that just wasn’t right.

Gwen’s appearance on the recently aired 90 Day Fiance Tell All is proof that she deserves all the love she’s been receiving from fans of the popular TLC series.

90 Day Fiance fans are rooting for Yara and Jovi

Yara and Jovi have certainly come a long way since their first appearance on 90 Day Fiance.

At first, viewers were not too keen on Yara’s demanding ways and they certainly weren’t feeling Jovi and his drinking.

However, it seems the couple has officially won fans over after going through a myriad of ups and downs on the show–including a surprise pregnancy.

The couple has come a very long way since then and fans are now rooting for the duo.

By the end of Season 8, the couple tied the knot and they soon became parents to a baby girl named Mylah.

But through it all, they had lots of support from Jovi’s parents and especially his mom Gwen who was with them every step of the way.

Pic credit@tceero/Twitter
Pic credit@tceero/Twitter

However, Gwen doesn’t just blindly show her support, she’s fair and is not afraid to let her son know when he’s wrong.

That’s exactly what she did during Part 1 of the recently aired Tell All.

Pic credit@violet57005594/Twitter
Pic credit@violet57005594/Twitter

Gwen puts Jovi in his place during Tell All

During the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, Jovi was in the hot seat regarding his antics at the strip club before his wedding.

In a never-before-seen clip, poor Yara had to watch as Jovi went into a private room with one of the strippers, and without the TLC cameras.

Things certainly didn’t look good for the new dad who claimed that nothing inappropriate happened, and when he was hooked up to a lie detector test, he failed.

Pic credit:90DayTherapy/Twitter
Pic credit:90DayTherapy/Twitter

Gwen was none too pleased with her son after watching the strip club scene.

I don’t want my son to be that guy. I want him to be the husband that she wants to hold his hand, not take her hand away from him,” she shared.

When asked if she had anything to say to Jovi about his behavior Gwen responded, “I probably can’t say on TV. I’m a little disappointed.”

Gwen’s candor and fairness sparked support from fans on social media.

And Yara got a lot of love from 90 Day Fiance fans as well.

Pic credit@Topid01/Twitter
Pic credit@Topid01/Twitter

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


