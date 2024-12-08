90 Day Fiance fans question Ben Rathbun’s cancer diagnosis: ‘Don’t believe it for a second’

Skeptical 90 Day Fiance viewers are struggling to believe that Before the 90 Days alum, Ben Rathbun was recently diagnosed with cancer.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ben is battling end-stage cancer, as disclosed by Shabooty on Instagram.

Purportedly, Ben is unable to undergo chemotherapy because he’s “too weak.”

As 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty added, Ben’s wife, Mahogany Roca, has been by his side and staying with his family.

Ben is also supposedly “reaching out to people to make amends” as he battles the most advanced stage of cancer.

But amid the distressing news, some 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t buying it.

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiance viewers discussed Ben’s recent diagnosis in a post captioned “Sad update on Ben/Mahogany.”

The post included a screenshot of Shabooty’s Instagram upload, featuring a purple ribbon (typically used as the symbol for pancreatic cancer awareness) and a couple’s snap of Ben and Mahogany.

Some commenters remarked that Ben’s appearance in his recent mugshot alluded to being ill. Others felt the news was a fabrication.

Skeptical 90 Day Fiance viewers doubt Ben’s cancer diagnosis

“I mean this with no disrespect but does anyone else not believe this… my impression was he’s a grifter,” wrote u/emilyandpamela.

A fellow skeptic weighed in, admitting that was also their first thought.

Their comment continued, accusing Ben and Mahogany of being “shady af.”

One Redditor admitted they were struggling to “immediately believe” Ben’s story, seemingly referring to fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Mary DeNuccio, who deceitfully claimed she had colon cancer and then used online fundraising money under false pretenses.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “Dont feel bad. This is very boy who cried wolf. They have lied about so much in the past.”

Clarifying that Ben wouldn’t be the first 90 Day Fiance cast member to lie about cancer, u/Intelligent_Pop1173 added, “But he does look awful so it’s kinda believable.”

Others claimed they didn’t believe the news “for a second” and “don’t trust it.”

Ben’s health and financial struggles revealed

The type of cancer Ben has been diagnosed with remains a mystery at this point.

Shabooty hinted that the Michigan-based pastor was suffering cirrhosis of the liver in an Instagram post dated November 26, 2024.

According to the 90 Day Fiance blogger, Ben was hospitalized while in Mahogany’s native country, Peru, before returning to the US, where he was arrested last month.

Before his recent arrest and cancer diagnosis, Ben revealed in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries that he had resorted to selling his blood plasma to earn extra cash.

Although Mahogany hesitated to marry Ben after he revealed his money problems, the two tied the knot after all.

Ben remains tight-lipped online as he faces life challenges

Ben has yet to comment on the news, but that’s likely because he’s being treated in a hospital, assuming he’s been removed from custody at the Oakland County, Michigan jail.

Furthermore, Ben has seemingly scrubbed his Instagram account.

At one point, Ben and Mahogany kept their fans informed about their personal lives on their joint YouTube channel, but they’ve since deleted that channel as well.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.