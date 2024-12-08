Ben Rathbun’s cancer diagnosis revealed after return to US, arrest

Ben Rathbun is facing some major life challenges.

The reality TV alum is battling cancer, per a 90 Day Fiance blogger.

Shabooty reported the harrowing news on Instagram on Saturday, claiming that the 55-year-old is battling Stage 4 cancer.

As the blogger stated in their Instagram post, Ben is too weak for chemo, but his wife, Mahogany Roca, has been by his side.

Mahogany is reportedly staying with Ben’s family during this difficult time, and Ben is “reaching out to people to make amends.”

As Shabooty wrote in the caption of their Instagram post, “I feel bad for Ben Rathbun — We paid him a tribute last night on our podcast.”

Ben is battling Stage 4 cancer

“This is a very difficult subject and reality to parse but this is the latest news out of Michigan. I wish him and his family all the best and I hope Mahogany the best as well,” the caption continued.

“This is deeper than 90 day fiancé and TLC! I had been waiting until I heard back from multiple sources. Prayers up to Ben! 🙏🙏🙏,” the caption concluded.

Ben’s 90 Day Fiance castmates empathize with the former reality TV star

Fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates and bloggers reacted to the news in the comments section, expressing their disdain.

George Mossey wrote, “😢this saddens me. The 90 day fiancé show is more than a show to me. It’s a community and more so a family. Ben is part of that family and I pray for a full recovery.”

Ben’s castmates and 90 Day Fiance bloggers reacted to his cancer diagnosis. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Ben’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 co-star Kimberly Menzies added, “This is truly sad. 😢 He made mistakes as we all have but he is a good guy. I pray for him and his family ❤️”

Another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Tyray Mollett, wrote, “Damn this is so sad. We never know what someone is going through.”

It’s unclear at this point what type of cancer Ben is battling.

Ben has faced legal battles, financial strain, and now health concerns

The last we heard about Ben, the pastor was arrested for alleged unpaid child support and was also charged with embezzlement in 2018.

Ben had been facing financial struggles for some time, even resorting to donating his own plasma to make ends meet.

Ben and his wife, Mahogany Roca, returned to the 90 Day Fiance franchise for Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries.

The couple hinted that their relationship was on the rocks, primarily due to financial struggles.

Because Ben was pinching pennies, he couldn’t visit Mahogany in Peru as often as he would have liked.

Mahogany expressed trepidations about staying with Ben amid their marital woes, but it appears that she’s sticking by his side now that he’s facing a life-threatening illness.

