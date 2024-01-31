90 Day Diaries: Ben Rathbun resorts to donating blood plasma for cash as he and Mahogany face financial struggles

Ben Rathbun had been off our radar for quite some time, but the reality television personality is back on our TV screens.

We were introduced to Ben during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and now he’s returned, self-filming for Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries alongside his lady love.

The 52-year-old former pastor caught flak for pursuing a romantic relationship with his now-fiancee, Mahogany Roca, who is 30 years his junior.

Their bizarre and offputting love story played out on the small screen, but the couple left 90 Day Fiance viewers with many questions about the legitimacy of their storyline.

After their appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5, Ben and Mahogany announced their engagement, but they soon went radio silent on social media.

Their once-joint YouTube channel has been deactivated, Mahogany has scrubbed her Instagram feed, and Ben hasn’t been active on his.

But, with Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries underway, we got a glimpse into Ben and Mahogany’s life once again because these two will be sharing what they’ve been up to since we last heard from them.

90 Day Diaries spoiler: Ben Rathbun is making money at the blood bank

In a preview for an upcoming episode of 90 Day Diaries Season 4, Ben and Mahogany are featured, and it looks like there’s still some trouble in paradise.

Ben films himself visiting a blood bank where he is hooked up to an IV, selling his blood plasma for money.

As he records himself from his car, Ben tells 90 Day Diaries viewers, “I am at the blood bank. I need to make some money.”

“Mahogany and I got engaged, but we’re just going through a really difficult transition,” he adds.

Ben then records himself talking to Mahogany and tells her, “I’m still trying to get back on my feet. Like, I literally had to go and give my blood.”

That’s when Mahogany seemingly has second thoughts about staying with Ben.

“And if I change my mind?” Mahogany asks.

“About marrying me?” Ben ponders.

“Yeah,” she replies.

Ben and Mahogany have confused 90 Day Fiance fans regarding their relationship, and now, Ben is raising some questions about his financial position.

Is Ben hard up for cash?

At one point, the divorced father of four was running his own fitness business, Starting Today Fitness, where he promoted “healthy living, his faith, and a disposition of acceptance.”

But Ben’s website has since gone belly up, leading us to wonder whether he’s struggling to earn a living.

Aside from some apparent troubles in the money department, we’re itching to find out the status of Ben and Mahogany’s relationship.

What’s the status of Ben and Mahogany Roca’s bizarre relationship?

The last we heard from them on social media, they had gotten engaged in 2022. But since then, they’ve both been hush-hush online.

Before she scrubbed everything from Instagram, however, Mahogany updated her fans and followers about a possible return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, as Monsters and Critics reported.

During a 2022 Q&A, Mahogany was asked whether she and Ben were still together.

In her reply, she wrote, “You will know guys on TV soon 😇,” adding that “something good is coming in 90 days.”

Ben was pretty active on TikTok in 2022, updating his followers about his life, and it looked as though he and Mahogany were still together, as they appeared side by side in one of his videos.

In April 2023, Mahogany stated that, at the time, she had a husband, raising eyebrows about her and Ben’s relationship status.

Earlier in 2023, Mahogany and Ben sparked rumors they had become husband and wife when Ben was spotted with a gold band on his left ring finger.

This couple certainly caught 90 Day Fiance viewers’ attention, and we can’t wait to see what they share with us this season on 90 Day Diaries.

Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.