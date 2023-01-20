Are Mahogany Roca and Ben Rathbun married? Latest pics spark rumors 90 Day Fiance alums tied the knot

Are those wedding bells we hear? A recent photo seems to imply that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alums Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca are officially husband and wife.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise will remember Ben and Mahogany from Season 5 of the flagship series’ spinoff, Before the 90 Days.

Ben, a then 52-year-old divorced father of four from the U.S., met then-22-year-old Peruvian native Mahogany on social media, and they began a long-distance relationship.

Despite plenty of red flags in their relationship, the couple is still apparently going strong. So strong, in fact, that it appears they’ve tied the knot.

Mahogany has been extra active on social media in recent weeks, mostly posting sultry photos of herself. On Thursday, however, she shared a rare post to Instagram that included Ben, which now has 90 Day Fiance fans talking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The carousel post, captioned, “I had company last week. Did you guessed? ❤️,” included several pics. The first showed what seemed to be the back of Ben’s head and shoulders as he was seated in a chair.

Mahogany Roca and Ben Rathbun spark marriage rumors with wedding band photo

Mahogany snapped an up-close selfie in the next slide, and she and Ben snapped a couple’s photo in the next. The fourth slide, however, was the one that garnered plenty of attention.

Ben was lying in bed, only part of his face showing in the pic. Both of his arms were visible, though, revealing that he was wearing a wedding band on his left ring finger and had a tattoo of Mahogany’s name on his inner right wrist, along with what appeared to be latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates.

Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Most of Mahogany’s 38.4k Instagram followers were shocked to see Ben sporting a wedding band, which seemed to imply that the two had gotten hitched. They took to the comments to sound off, many of them critical of her decision to wed Ben.

90 Day Fiance fans and critics react to Mahogany and Ben’s apparent marriage

One of Mahogany’s critics labeled her “crazy” for marrying Ben, while another questioned, “Seriously? You two got married? Seriously?”

Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Others wanted more context and begged Mahogany to spill the tea.

“O no no no no. You can’t just post a picture without spilling the tea,” read another comment. “Girl. You better get to talking ….”

“Wedding ring??? [Spill the tea] please,” wrote another curious follower.

Ben and Mahogany got engaged in August 2022

Ben and Mahogany announced their engagement in August 2022 in the form of a since-deleted YouTube video on their now-defunct YouTube channel.

After filming himself while shopping for Mahogany’s engagement ring, Ben told the camera, “No one believed in us. No one thought it was going to be possible, but I’m about to make her my wife, and this is going to be the beginning of an incredible journey.”

Later in the video, Ben and Mahogany joined her father for dinner, where she showed off the sparkler on her left ring finger while Ben told their viewers, “I just asked her to be my wife, and she said yes.”

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.