90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca, Ben Rathbun chat about their ill-fated romance, create joint YouTube channel

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca shared a late-night talk and opened up about some of the misconceptions about their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Season 5 of Before the 90 Days introduced 90 Day Fiance fans to Ben and Mahogany, a couple whose relationship viewers found leery off the bat.

The couple’s 30-year age gap disturbed many viewers and Mahogany’s odd behavior led them to believe she might be a catfish or a paid actress hired by TLC.

As it turned out, Mahogany was indeed an actual person, but her first in-person encounter with Ben didn’t exactly ignite fireworks. Regardless, Ben was persistent and now it looks as though there could still be sparks between them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alums Ben Rathbun, Mahogany Roca create YouTube page

Ben and Mahogany recently created a YouTube page titled Benjamin & Mahogany. Their first uploaded video, called “Burnt Asparagus and a late night talk,” hints, “Is this the beginning of something?”

During the video, Ben and Mahogany joined each other via video chat from their respective countries — Ben in the US and Mahogany in her native country of Peru.

After they shared with each other what they were making for dinner, Ben mentioned, “I want to talk to you about something.”

“I wanna talk about how we left things at the Tell All,” Ben told Mahogany. “Everyone was very confused and I have been getting a lot of angry pushback from people… a lot of confusion, and to be honest, a lot of hate.”

Ben admitted that most viewers weren’t happy with him, adding, “So this entire season it looks like this creepy, old man who is pursuing a young woman who does not want to be pursued.”

Ben explained that typically, a man wouldn’t be surrounded by a 12-person film crew when meeting his love interest and her family for the first time. That, Mahogany explained, was part of the reason for her standoffish behavior towards Ben.

Mahogany explains standoffish behavior towards Ben

“You as a model and when you just meet someone for internet you really didn’t know what intentions this person have,” Mahogany told Ben. “And so, probably I put like um, other character, not my, you know, true character and just try to be careful with you and with your intentions and I think any woman with my age doing the same thing like me.”

All of the talk about having to explain their behavior and intentions got Ben thinking: “What if we started our own YouTube channel?” Mahogany admitted that she felt it was a “great idea.”

Ben claims there has been “a lot” that has happened between himself and Mahogany since the Tell All that no one knows about, including Ben’s family.

For her part, Mahogany said she’s excited about her and Ben’s YouTube channel because it will allow her to “show people the truth about everything.” 90 Day Fiance fans who are interested in Ben and Mahogany’s story can subscribe to their YouTube channel to keep up with their relationship and uncover the truths they teased.

