90 Day Fiance star Ben Rathbun arrested — Here’s what we know

Ben Rathbun’s life was riddled with controversy before he even joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and his time away from reality TV hasn’t changed anything.

Ben is back in the spotlight because he’s again in trouble with the law.

The 55-year-old was arrested on Friday last week over alleged unpaid child support and is being held at a jail in Oakland County.

Unfortunately for Ben, his troubles are far from over. He was also charged with embezzlement in 2018.

The arrest went down when Ben returned to the U.S. after spending time in Peru with his wife, Mahogany Roca.

Due to their 30-year age gap, the couple’s controversial relationship took center stage in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Despite the criticisms about their troubled relationship, the couple eventually got married, sharing the news with TLC fans in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries.

Ben Rathbun was arrested for ‘failure to pay child support’

90 Day Fiance Instagram account @shabootydotcom first broke the news of Ben’s arrest.

Records obtained by Monsters and Critics indicate that he was taken into custody in Michigan on Friday, November 22, for allegedly failing to pay child support and is currently at the Oakland County jail.

His cash bond was set at 500 dollars and his scheduled release date was slated for November 26.

The dad of four has been facing financial struggles for quite some time, even resorting to selling his blood plasma for cash to make ends meet.

He confessed on the show that it had been months since he had a steady job.

Meanwhile, that’s not the only charge Ben is facing.

The 90 Day Fiance star is also accused of embezzlement

Ben’s file also listed a second charge for alleged felony embezzlement ranging between $1,000 and $20,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization.

The charge dates back to 2018, but Ben was arraigned on November 25, and his bond was set at $10,000.

As for why it took so long for Ben to face charges, Shabooty alleges that the TLC alum had been “hiding out in Peru” with Mahogany but was arrested on his return to Washington, D.C., after his passport was flagged.

“He then was extradited back to Michigan from DC. That’s why it has taken 6 years for Ben to finally face justice,” they added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.