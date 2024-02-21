Mary DeNuccio issues apology after claiming she had colon cancer: ‘I made a mistake’

Mary DeNuccio is sorry.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star took to social media Tuesday evening to address criticism she received after claiming she had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mary asked for financial donations to help pay her surgery bills.

Many fans believed something more was happening behind the scenes and doubted the diagnosis.

In her latest statement on the matter, Mary shared to her and Brandan DeNuccio’s joint Facebook account that she wanted to say sorry for saying that she had colon cancer.

“I made a mistake and I’m just human,” the mother of one shared, adding that she’s “very sorry.”

Mary claims her belief she had cancer was a mistake

She went on to say that she believed she had cancer when her doctor said that she “may have a colon issue.”

The reality TV star added that she had an anxiety attack and posted about the diagnosis without thinking.

“It’s my fault, and I’m very sorry about it.”

Mary then begged for people to “stop harassing” her and “wishing” for her death.

Mary is sorry and would like people to know she’s in pain

Mary wanted her followers to know that she’s in pain right now and that it “won’t go away.”

She went on to say that she had been throwing up and that the doctor told her “liver is inflamed,” in addition to having a “blood infection, UTI, and hemorrhoids.”

Mary said that she is still awaiting another laboratory test for her colon, and we expect she’ll think twice about throwing around medical terms without facts again.

Brandan told people to stop spreading ‘fake news’ as they questioned Mary’s condition

The statement comes after many fans sounded the alarm, believing Mary and Brandan were duping them.

As we previously reported, Brandan called out naysayers, telling them to stop spreading “fake news” about his wife’s condition.

As skepticism about the validity of Mary’s condition intensified, the GoGetFunding page disappeared and stopped accepting donations.

It’s unclear whether the couple chose to close it down or if fans had contacted the fundraising website with concerns.

Did TLC fire Brandan and Mary?

Either way, it seems like they won’t see a dime of the money from the fundraising, and there’s also a good chance we won’t see them on TLC again.

The network reportedly fired the pair last year after they shared too much of their story online before it played out on the show.

You see, TLC gives iron-clad NDAs so viewers can watch these big events play out without being in the know.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is on hiatus at TLC. It should return in 2024.