90 Day Fiance fans can’t get over Darcey Silva’s new look

Darcey Silva before her makeover. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva has always been about her looks. But 90 Day Fiance fans are shocked about her newest face transformation and hardly recognize the twin.

With Darcey & Stacey set to air on July 19, viewers may need a quick recap on what the star used to look like. Not only has Darcey been posing on Instagram with her buttocks out, but she also told her followers to kiss it.

Darcey is flaunting her new looks

@90DayFiances shared Darcey’s updated look where she could be seen in a tight red shirt with full pouty lips. Fans did not hold back with one writing, “Holy photoshopped🤣😅🤣doesn’t even look like her!!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Other 90 Day Fiance fans thought she was setting a bad example for her two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen. A viewer bluntly stated, “That doesn’t even look like her. Look what she is showing her girls what’s important.”

Naturally, most felt she should take some time to work on her confidence issues rather than her exterior looks. Other TLC enthusiasts just questioned why she was addicted to using filters as much as she does.

Is the picture of Stacey?

Some followers even questioned if the account had gotten the wrong twin as many pointed out that the photo resembled Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey. But looking over the Connecticut native’s Instagram, Darcey has started to tweak her face to look more like her sister.

In a few other posts, the TLC personality’s face has changed over the last couple of months, and it is harder to tell the two mothers apart. The girls are currently in Miami for swim week and to promote their House of Eleven fashion line.

Pic credit: @90dayfiances/Instagram

Darcey Silva has been unlucky in love

For her part, Darcey has lost love twice during her time on 90 Day Fiance. Both times she nagged Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks about marriage and became a stage five clinger.

Now she has found love a fourth time with a Bulgarian model, Georgi Rusev. Even though Darcey often struggles to notice the red flags, she is hoping for a happily ever after.

Pic credit: @90dayfiances/Instagram

July 19 isn’t too far away, and Darcey & Stacey fans will soon be able to find out exactly what procedures she has had done. Viewers are just hoping that her photo updates have not all been an illusion of Photoshop and fillers.

Darcey & Stacey returns on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.