A 90 Day Fiance fan made a collage of Darcey and Stacey’s crying faces

Darcey and Stacey have cried so much and so memorably within the 90 Day Fiance franchise that a fan made a collage of the different times. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey always take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they try to navigate their love, family, and business lives. Perhaps what they are best known for is their crying and upset faces, and a 90 Day Fiance fan made a brilliant collage of them.

Darcey has cried a lot over the last several years and now that she has her own spinoff with Stacey called Darcey & Stacey, the tears keep flowing from both of them.

While Darcey tends to create problems for herself that make her upset, Stacey usually has legitimate reasons to cry and carryon.

They both have very distinct and memorable crying faces because their faces don’t move very much which could be a result of all the Botox they’ve had.

The collage of Darcey and Stacey crying is hilarious

Darcey has gone through several heartbreaks but also has had happy moments, both of which have made her cry. Her twin sister Stacey has also had her share of emotional outbursts too. They have similar crying faces and upset faces that have really stuck in the minds of viewers.

One well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @ghostof_lisasbabytoe, made a hilarious collage of different times Darcey and Stacey were crying or upset.

There are definitely more times they’ve each cried than pictured in the collage, but the collage really captures the unique faces Darcey and Stacey make when they’re distressed.

Fans found the post to be a hysterical yet accurate portrayal of the two of them.

Season 2 of Darcey and Stacey looks very entertaining

Now that Stacey is married to Florian and Darcey is engaged to Georgi one might think there would be smooth sailing. But that won’t be the case on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey based on the trailer for the new season.

Darcey loves to create problems where there are none and goes out of her way to find flaws in people and situations, and these habits often lead to dramatic events.

As Darcey figures out if Georgi is sincere, forty-six-year-old Stacey will be struggling with the idea of having a baby with twenty-nine-year-old Florian, something that Florian really wants.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 debuts on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.