90 Day Fiance fans call out Corey Rathgeber for vacation soon after COVID-19 diagnosis

90 Day Fiance fans call out Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas for vacationing after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Corey Rathgeber and his fiancee Evelin Villegas are being criticized for traveling after they recently revealed each of them had contracted COVID-19.

Less than a month after announcing their diagnosis, Corey decided to surprise Evelin with a mini-vacation for Valentine’s Day. The couple made their way to a resort to enjoy some relaxing time away from everyday life.

However, while the couple may have been looking for ways to reconnect, 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t thrilled to see the couple traveling and being around others while they could still be contagious with COVID-19.

So, when Corey opened up his Instagram Stories for a fan Q&A, fans were quick to call the couple out for their irresponsible behavior.

Fans say Corey and Evelin are being irresponsible

When Corey and Evelin began sharing snaps from their vacation, fans immediately wondered why they would be traveling at all during a pandemic.

During a Q&A fans called Corey out for planning the vacation, and he attempted to defend himself by responding to some of the comments.

“You had COVID[-19]..yet you are spreading your germs to others why?” asked one follower.

Corey responded by insinuating that the fan didn’t know what they were talking about.

“Please learn more about the virus,” he wrote.

A fan questions why Corey and Evelin are spreading germs when they’ve recently had COVID-19. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Another follower questioned, “Why are you traveling if covid is still out there?”

Corey reassured fans that although they were traveling, they were still being sure to do so safely.

“We are still following all proper safety precautions,” he wrote.

A follower questions why Corey would be traveling. He responds that they’re following proper precautions. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey says they tested negative prior to traveling

Although fans seemed upset with the couple, a few stopped by to ask how the couple had been feeling. Corey took the opportunity to confirm that they had tested negative prior to leaving for their trip.

“Are you both feeling better? I’m glad you got through Covid,” the fan wrote.

Corey responded, “We are 100% COVID free. We were tested.”

Follower comment about Corey and Evelin healing from COVID-19. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey wrapped up the questions by doubling down on the fact that he and Evelin had tested negative and were no longer ill with the virus.

A fan questioned if there were any residual effects from contracting the virus.

“Yes we are both 100% cured and no longer contagious. We took a test to prove this,” he concluded.

A fan questions if Corey and Evelin have any remaining effects from contracting COVID-19. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

It seems the fan criticism isn’t going to stop the couple from enjoying their time away.

