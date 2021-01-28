90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have tested positive for COVID-19

90 Day Fiance couple Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas reveal that they’ve both tested positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Corey Rathgeber and girlfriend Evelin Villegas have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple, who currently reside in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador, revealed that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in their Instagram Stories.

Corey and Evelin’s relationship has seemed rocky in recent months, however, they’re staying close together after their new diagnosis.

Evelin also posted to Instagram letting fans know about the trouble they’re facing as well as a status update on how they’re feeling.

Corey and Evelin test positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Evelin posted that she and Corey had contracted the virus. She also expressed her concern should the two have to go into the hospital.

In the IG Stories, Evelin shared, “Corey and I have tested positive for coronavirus. We have mild symptoms for now but I’m asking you to pray for us.”

She continued to explain that although their symptoms are mild, she’s hoping that they won’t require hospitalization because COVID-19 medications can be tough to come across.

“We are hoping we don’t have to go to the hospital cause they are collapse[d] in my country [sad face emoji] and medicines for coronavirus are very hard to find. Anyways keep us in your prayers,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance’s Evelin Villegas reveals she and Corey Rathgeber have tested positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Corey also shared to his Instagram Stories, although his message was much shorter than Evelin’s.

His simply stated, “My 4th day battling COVID[-19].”

90 Day Fiance’s Corey Rathgeber gives fans an update after testing positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Evelin shares lengthy Instagram post about the couple’s recent diagnosis

Although the couple has had a rough go of things recently, Evelin confirms that the two are currently quarantining together and shares how they may have contracted the virus.

After thanking everyone for their support, Evelin called out those who have been sending the couple hate recently.

“Some people is being mean saying comments like [it’s] our fault but the reality is that since the virus [has] been here we only have been in the same social bubble and we had [been] tested multiple times now,” she wrote.

Evelin then reveals that due to recent stress, she and Corey decided to get away for a little vacation together, which could be how they contracted the virus.

“Lately I’ve been dealing with lots of stress and anxiety so we decided to take a trip to go away for a bit. The places we stayed were fantastic and we are super sure we didn’t get infected in any of them , we always keep our mask on , we don’t take it off for pictures when people ask us we literally are always careful so the only place we could have [caught] the virus according to maths is montanita,” she admitted.

She then divulged the symptoms that she and Corey are currently facing.

“Corey has been with fever , we are coughing and having general muscle pain and a pain that feel like is inside our lungs,” Evelin wrote.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Hopefully, both Evelin and Corey will make a speedy recovery.

