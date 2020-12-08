Did Corey and Evelin make up? 90 Day Fiance stars posting happy pics and videos after she called him an addict

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have faced many issues since their journey on the first season of the TLC spin-off.

Although Evelin made it clear to Corey that she had no interest in marriage, despite how desperately he wanted it, the couple has found a way to make things work for themselves.

However, recently Evelin took to her Instagram with claims that Corey was an addict and that she wasn’t sure how to help him.

Evelin claims that Corey is an addict

Taking to her Instagram stories, Evelin confessed that someone in her life was struggling with addiction. And while she didn’t name him, fans immediately recognized that she must be talking about Corey.

“It’s not healthy to keep trying to fix someone. For the last two years, I’ve been trying. It’s emotionally and mentally draining. Addicts can only get better if they seek for help. They not only destroy their life, but the ones around them as well. I can’t with him anymore. I really can’t,” she wrote.

After stating that this person’s family watches her stories, Evelin concluded the post by writing, “I do not know what else to do anymore…I feel that me keeping the secret for so long has been somehow enabling him. I hope he wakes up and seeks help.”

This post of desperation prompted Corey to take to his own Instagram account to let his fans and followers know that he’s okay despite the addiction claims.

“I am a very happy and healthy individual. However, I appreciate the concerns directed towards me. Please know everything with me is [completely] OK,” he wrote.

Have Corey and Evelin made amends since her accusations of addiction?

Now it seems that the pair may have made amends following Evelin’s accusations of addiction.

Evelin took to her Instagram account again, but this time she posted a series of photos that show the couple smiling and looking happy as ever.

The couple even opted to poke some fun at their 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way experience by recreating the promotional and introductory poses used during their time on the show.

She captioned the photo series, “Barbie vibes, blue eye[d] boy and a photobomb. Last picture is a recreation of our 90 day [fiance] pics lol.”

Hopefully, the couple can remain on good terms for the foreseeable future.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.