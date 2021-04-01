Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance fans call out Andrew Kenton for ‘creepy’ childrens’ book


Andrew Kenton stars on 90 Day Fiance.
Andrew Kenton’s children’s book is being called out by fans for what they felt was a misleading cover. Pic credit: Instagram/Andrew Kenton

90 Day Fiancé fans have called out Andrew Kenton for his “creepy” children’s book.

Fans of the TLC show found that the daycare center owner had written a book that they believe made him all the more questionable a person.

Reddit fans began an entire thread where they discussed the book Andrew wrote and released during the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled I Still Love You, the tome has an illustrated photograph of Andrew wearing a mask with the title of above it.

According to his official website, I Still Love You tells the story of a preschool adapting to a new world.

In the book, Andrew is a compassionate teacher who explains new concepts like social distancing, mask-wearing, and essential workers. He ultimately leads his students to a sense of safety and security. 

Fans claimed that Andrew’s face on the cover was questionable

90 Day Fiance fans claimed that not only does the title have nothing to do with the story, but they found that putting Season 8’s most disliked cast member on the cover was a questionable act.

In a Reddit thread titled 90 Day Fiancé Uncensored, they called him out.

One fan said the whole package was “creepy.”

“What I find off-putting is the ‘I STILL love you.’ It just has an odd ring of creepy manipulation for some reason,” they penned.

One reddit fan called Andrew Kenton creepy.
Andrew Kenton’s children’s book was called “creepy” by one Reddit user in a thread. Pic credit: Reddit

A second had a lot more to say about Andrew’s project.

90 Day fiance comment on reddit.
Andrew Kenton was roasted by fans in the thread of a Reddit post. Pic credit: Reddit

“I don’t understand what the title of the book has to do with the topic. Like what does COVID have to do with love, not loving or still loving someone?” questioned a third fan of the contents of the book.

“Or is it ‘still’ as in, despite the kids being virus vectors he ‘nevertheless’ loves them'” the same follower continued.

“Also, gotta love how it’s a drawing of him and not the kids he loves so much who need all the comforting,” the viewer concluded, adding a rolling eyes emoji as a final statement.

Other fans had a different take on the book

Several other fans had a different take on the contents of the book. They felt the cover and contents were just another part of his unsavory personality which was displayed on 90 Day Fiancé.

“Wow this feels incredibly inappropriate,” wrote a fourth follower.

90 day comments 2
Reddit fans took Andrew Kenton to task over his children’s book. Pic credit: Reddit

“Hang on kids. I need to go text my French fiancee to tell her how much she has disappointed me today,” quipped a second follower of Andrew’s former relationship with Amira Lollysa.

90 Day Fiancé airs Fridays at 8/7c on TLC.

Lucille Barilla
Lucille Barilla


